Sabrina Carpenter Recalls The Wild Story Of The Time A Fan Told Her (And An Entire Crowd Of People) That Their Dad Left Them During A Concert
She handled this like a pro.
Sabrina Carpenter loves to interact with fans, and during her concerts, she’ll occasionally have therapy-like conversations with them. Recently, she revealed one of the wilder revelations that have come from that segment of her shows, as she recalled the story of the time a fan told her – in front of a massive crowd of people at a concert – that their dad left them.
This story came up when the singer behind the chart-topping “Espresso” was asked about her shows and how she’d interact with the crowd. From giving life advice to witnessing proposals, the things she’s seen during this segment run the gamut. However, when asked about the moment when she felt the “most over her head,” she told this story on Hot Ones:
Honestly, if I were in that situation, I’m not sure how I’d react. It’s not unusual for artists to have personal interactions with fans. Both Harry Styles and Niall Horan have gone viral for helping reveal baby genders for fans, and Sabrina Carpenter is known for her conversations with folks in her crowds.
However, revealing something that personal had to have taken her aback a little bit. Although, it sounds like it all turned out OK. As the singer said, when audience members decide to share that information, they know exactly what they’re doing, and typically they share her sense of humor. So, ultimately, this turned into a nice moment, as she said, and she was able to work it into her show.
Now, as the “Please, Please, Please” singer comes off a successful summer – which included major fashion moments, two hit singles, major festival concerts and a music video starring Barry Keoghan – she’s going to head out on a tour for her new album, Short ‘n Sweet which will likely include some fun fan interactions and therapy sessions. She noted on the show with hot questions and even hotter wings that she loves pausing the concert to chat with those who are in the crowd, as she said:
Based on the videos I’ve seen, it really does kind of feel like Sabrina Carpenter’s concerts are a “slumber party” that she personalizes for her fans. That will become especially clear when you see how she casually and kindly talks to her fans about truly wild breakups, dramatic life stories and more:
@cw_rose ♬ original sound - Chloe 🌹
Along with these conversations, she also changes her “Nonsense” outro every time she sings it and has sweet personal moments, like waving at Barry Keoghan, during her set to keep things light and fun. And if her shows ever take a turn or get really personal, like this one did, she’s quick on her feet and knows how to handle it well.
Hopefully, as Sabrina Carpenter embarks on her new tour, she’ll keep her personal section of her concert alive. However, I also hope fans take a moment to make sure they want thousands of people, the pop star and the internet to hear their personal stories.
