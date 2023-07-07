Sam Asghari Doubles Down In Defense Of Britney Spears After NBA Assault Incident: ‘This Is How You Treat People’

In the days since a member of future NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team allegedly backhanded Britney Spears, many involved have spoken out and given their sides of the story. Spears, her husband Sam Asghari and Wembanyama have all talked to the media and/ or released statements, but it seems Asghari wasn’t content with just dropping a one-off take on the incident. He hit up his Instagram stories last night and offered some additional thoughts, seemingly contrasting how Spears treats her fans versus how she was treated.

The actor posted a video of himself and Britney Spears walking inside what looks like Disneyland when a woman approaches them. The random fan seems almost apologetic as she says something to Spears who then hugs her. It’s a cute little exchange that looks like it was filmed without her knowledge. It seems pretty clear why Asghari posted it, but if there was any doubt, it was cleared up by the caption. Here’s what he said…

Celebrities are only celebrities because of the people and fans. She has Never in her 25 years of true superstardom treated anyone with disrespect. This is how you treat people.

In case you’re out of the loop completely, the big incident in question occurred earlier this week in Las Vegas. Most NBA rookies and younger players are in town for Summer League, which allows them to prepare for the NBA season by playing against each other. As the first pick in the draft, Victor Wembanyama was there. Spears recognized him and later approached him, but unfortunately, a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team did no recognize her. The singer either tapped the future NBA star on the shoulder or grabbed him from behind, depending on whose story you believe, and the security guard in question stepped in and allegedly backhanded Spears in the face.

Wembanyama later said he didn’t even find out it was Spears until several hours later and was understandably shocked. Spears filed a police report, though it doesn’t seem likely anything too serious will come from it since the pop star wasn’t injured and it was a heat of the moment situation with a security guard. She also released a statement on social media which you can read below…

The video Asghari posted was a follow-up from his original comments, which he also ran via Instagram stories. In his original post, the actor said he hopes the security guard learns a lesson from what happened and changes the way he treats women in the future. You can read that statement in its entirety below...

I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for your support.

At this point, there's no reason to think this incident will turn into anything else or carry on much longer. There's no obvious reasons Spears and Wembanyama will cross paths again, given they're not in the same industry and don't run in the same social circles. But given how famous everyone involved is and what a bizarre incident it was, it's likely the media won't let this go. So, we'll see.