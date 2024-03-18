Sarah Hyland And Vanessa Hudgens' Latest Disneyland Trip Together Looked Fun, But It's The Callback To Modern Family That Got Fans Talking

It’s no secret that Sarah Hyland loves Disneyland. The actress frequently makes trips to the parks and even spent her 33rd birthday at the infamous Club 33. Similarly, Disney Channel alumni and soon-to-be mom Vanessa Hudgens is also a big fan of the location. So it’s no surprise the pair decided to spend the day together at the Happiest Place on Earth. However, what truly seems to have fans talking is a certain Modern Family callback.

Fans learned of the fun friend date when Sarah Hyland posted an Instagram carousel of pictures showing off how much fun she was having with Vanessa Hudgens and the rest of the group. They took photos in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and a fun shot in the evolving Mickey's ToonTown. However, it was Hudgens’ shoe choice that had fans in the comments going wild, as they wondered if it was a reference to one of the best Modern Family episodes. Take a look:

In almost all of the eight photos shared by the actress, the High School Musical star, who had a beach wedding last year, can be seen wearing Minnie Mouse-themed slippers that are sold in the park. Fans were so distracted by the interesting choice of footwear, that they didn’t even comment on how much fun the ladies seemed to be having. More specifically, they were pointing out the potential nod to the episode of the long-running ABC comedy titled "Disneyland," in which its fan-favorite family heads to the eponymous resort. In fact, some fans were so distracted by the shoes, they didn’t even realize it was Vanessa Hudgens who was wearing them. Check out some responses:

The girl wearing the slippers HAS to be a nod to the modern family episode at Disneyland! When Jay buys those for Gloria. - @syrathewise

Omg it’s the Gloria slippers for me 😂😂 - @thechristinakiri

Vanessa stole Gloria's slippers!!!! DO SOMENTING😭🤣🤍 - @loidabelenn

What do you call these things? (Slippers) they are like pillows! 😂 IYKYK - @samanthaltruglio

If you haven't seen Modern Family or aren't a super fan like all of the people flooding Sarah Hyland's comment section, then let me explain. During Season 3, the entire family heads to the Disneyland Resort for a day of bonding. Never one to be without heels, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) decides to wear her trademark stilettos to the park despite Jay (Ed O'Neill) trying to talk her out of it.

As the day progresses, Gloria's feet start to hurt, but she's too stubborn to admit her mistake to Jay. Instead of pressuring her to come clean, Jay heads over to a shop and buys her a pair of Minnie Mouse slippers so her feet stop hurting. You can check out the Disneyfied kicks in the still below:

Whether or not The Princess Switch actress did it deliberately to callback to the show or if they really are that comfortable, remains to be seen. However, fans don’t really seem to care either way. Regardless, it seems like this duo had the best time and, as a Disneyland fan myself, I’m jealous!

If you’re like the hundreds of commenters in Sarah Hyland’s post and are suddenly missing the ABC series, you can stream all 11 seasons with an active Hulu subscription. Anyone looking for the Disneyland episode specifically, it’s Season 3, Episode 22. There are also shows like Modern Family that you can stream.