Sarah Hyland Shared Some Rare Shots Of Vanessa Hudgens' Beach Wedding, And They Are Gorgeous (And Windy)

As Vanessa Hudgens celebrates turning 35 this week, the High School Musical star has a lot to be grateful for. For one, the actress just got married a couple of weeks ago to her partner of three years, Cole Tucker, in Tulum, Mexico. Her bestie Sarah Hyland wished Hudgens a happy birthday with rare wedding photos from the big day. They are so gorgeous!

The Modern Family star and Vanessa Hudgens met at Coachella over a decade ago and have been each other’s “ride or die,” as Hudgens has described to People , pretty much ever since. As Vanessa Hudgens turned 35 on December 14, Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to share these beautiful wedding photos:

Hyland went on social media to wish her friend a happy birthday and called Hudgens “the most magical, kind, silly, smart, and talented woman" while she was at it, along with her “sister witch.” In the photos taken on Hudgens’ wedding day, the pair can be seen smiling at one another while on a picturesque beach. In another photo a few slides down, fellow actors Alexandra Shipp and Morgan Marcell are also pictured looking gleeful with Hudgens as she became the wife to professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

Hyland was previously part of Vanessa Hudgens’ spooky bachelorette party , which took Hudgens and her friends, including Shipp and Marcell, along with her sister Stella Hudgens and other gal pals, to Aspen, Colorado to celebrate the coming eternal death of her singledom. When Hyland got married to Well Adams in 2022 , Hudgens was also featured in her wedding as a bridesmaid.

Hudgens and Tucker met in a Zoom meditation group led by Jay Shetty in October 2020 before getting engaged by the Eiffel Tower in Paris in February 2023. The pair got married at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico on December 2. As she told Vogue , she flew out to the venue amidst filming the forthcoming Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which is set to be among upcoming 2024 movies .

While the actress was initially worried about having her wedding “45 minutes into the jungle” after finding the venue, when she visited the location, she knew it was where she wanted to get married. She recalled feeling like she was “transported to some kind of utopia” that felt “whimsical and magical.” Check out some more photos from Hudgens’ wedding:

