Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant With Her First Child, And The Internet Is Loving This For Her

The Academy Awards are upon us, which means all eyes are on the many talented stars who will be at the Dolby Theatre this evening. More specifically, most are focused on which 2024 Oscar nominees might be taking home the gold by the end of the night. Fan-favorite actress Vanessa Hudgens is already on tap to serve as co-host for ABC’s pre-show. And she’s already kicked off the evening with a massive surprise. Hudgens revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child, who she’s expecting with husband Cole Tucker. It’s a sweet piece of news, and the Internet is already loving this for her.

Various news outlets caught footage of the Bad Boys for Life cast member as she made her way down the red carpet. The 35-year-old actress wore a beautiful black gown and showed off her baby bump while in front of photographers. E! News was one of the TV networks that managed to get a look at the star as she made her way around the theater. You can see the glowing mama-to-be for yourself down below:

This is wonderful news, and I’m so happy for the star and her hubby. It was probably inevitable that fans would have plenty to say about the big news, and many did indeed flood X with reactions once they learned of it. One user congratulated the former teen idol by sharing a sweet message, which included a clip from her 2007 single “Say OK.” Check it out and feel the joy and nostalgia:

congratulations to vanessa hudgens for her pregnancy, although she has always been a mother to me for this song alone pic.twitter.com/xCRXxPPkdsMarch 10, 2024 See more

Another X commenter also spotted a video of the actress on the red carpet with her baby bump. They sent out a particularly sweet message that surely sums up how most of us are feeling right now:

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant!?! Congratulations to her. Hope she has happy rest of her pregnancy and safe delivery.

Some seem to be in disbelief over the fact that she’s expecting a baby. Another fan on the platform expressed surprise when reacting, before sharing a congratulatory sentiment:

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant???? Omg, congratulations to her. She looks gorgeous!!!!

Let’s wish Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker all the best throughout the remainder of the pregnancy. And here’s to them as they prepare to enter an exciting new chapter in their lives: parenthood.

