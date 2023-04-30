The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. Roasted 'A-Holes' Tucker Carlson And Don Lemon At The White House Correspondent Dinner
Roy Wood Jr. should get all the remaining hosting jobs in 2023.
This year’s White House Correspondents Dinner arguably happened at a perfectly fitting time for headlining comedian and Daily Show royalty Roy Wood Jr., as it happened very soon after Fox News split ways with Tucker Carlson, as well as after CNN terminated Don Lemon’s contract. Understandably, that gave Wood even more material than he would have already had for his 30-minute spot, and he used that advantage to deliver some fiery roasts for the currently unemployed news anchors.
Roy Wood Jr. could potentially take over as permanent Daily Show host if asked, having previously joined the rotating slate of guest hosts in the wake of Trevor Noah’s absence, and he further proved how excellent he is at winning over a crowd during the White House dinner. Even when that crowd is already preconfigured to laugh at political humor. He brought up what he dubbed the “elephant” in the room as he started off his time slot, as televised on C-SPAN:
Reginald VelJohnson, who recently returned to Sitcom Dad status for a Geico ad, probably wouldn’t be the TV talent many would expect to jump on stage and rail on Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. And even if he was, he probably wouldn’t be equipped with the zingers that Roy Wood Jr. had. Here’s how he first delved into the Fox News of it all:
Wood then joked about how he couldn't remember which reality show Vanderpump Rules was, and joked about it being the white version of BMF, before going for a more racially sharpened punchline.
The longtime Daily Show comic brought President Joe Biden into his jokes quite a few times during his 30 minutes or so on stage, but perhaps this was the biggest barb where Biden wasn't Wood's direct target.
Which earned the below reaction from the POTUS:
Soon after, Roy Wood Jr. joked that Tucker Carlson's firing being somewhat rare for Fox News, in that it wasn't largely tied to harsh treatment of a woman, and then shifted his aim over to fellow ousted cable newsman Don Lemon, who is reportedly getting prepped for a possible legal battle over the millions still left on his contract. Wood continued:
That joke drew possibly the biggest laugh of any aimed at the two outgoing anchors, and that's as much a stellar comedic set-up as it is a burn on Don Lemon, even though it's indeed a great jab.
Roy Wood Jr. did vaguely address Lemon's on-air controversy involving Nikki Haley, referring to it as him saying "a couple of women were raggedy to their face." But Wood invoked another uncomfortably scandalous incident, and the offending journalist, when dunking on Lemon.
Everybody remembers Jeffrey Toobin, right? He's the CNN and New Yorker guy who...yeah, that's right...while on camera with co-workers. Not the most timely reference to make, but then time isn't really the main issue there.
Currently, Tucker Carlson is rumored to be sparking a mega-offer from Newsmax, even if he probably can't take any jobs while still under any contractual non-compete clauses. The same goes for Don Lemon, who was also reportedly being courted-via-conversation by Newsmax. But as Lemon put it when asked about his future, he's doing just "great."
Could Roy Wood Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Don Lemon ever share the screen or stage together? Probably not, but one can certainly imagine how loud that room would get, regardless of its size.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Ryan LaBee
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes