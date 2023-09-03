The Search For 90 Day Fiancé’s Paul Staehle Now Involves U.S. Embassy, As Karine Says Friends Tell Her She's 'Not Helping'

The search for former 90 Day Fiancé cast member Paul Staehle is still escalating, as friends and family continue to seek out details after he went missing in Brazil. The U.S. Embassy was reportedly brought into the mix, but there's some drama as his wife Karine sent a shady message to fans after she faced some harsh criticism from friends.

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates has remained in contact with Paul's mother since the cast member's disappearance, and reported that she managed to reach out to authorities in Brazil who said they'd be able to help. Yates explained in a post that he was on her call with the U.S. Embassy, which has now apparently joined in searching for him. According to Yates:

As I just discussed on my latest Paul update the American Embassy has been contacted by Paul’s mom (I was on the phone with her when they called so I heard it myself) and they are now actively looking for him.

Yates originally shared text exchanges between Paul and his mother, where Paul explained that he "fucked up" and needed a boat to travel away from a remote area he was stuck in. In other updates, locals familiar with the situation have claimed that the area Paul is in is considered dangerous, and that his life may be at risk. Paul's smartphone is currently dead, and he supposedly has not been in contact with anyone in other manners.

Paul's wife Karine Staehle has exhibited arguably odd behavior since his disappearance. She originally reported that Paul was missing, but the Brazilian native (who is currently in the United States) then spent that day sharing pictures of her lunch on social media. Viewers were later alarmed when she spoke about Paul in the past tense, as well as when she shared a meme about life insurance being a way to care for loved ones after their passing.

Her streak of posts has seemingly led to friends and family becoming critical of her, which led to a new video response she shared to Instagram Stories while fresh out of the shower. In it, she said:

Hello guys, how are you today? I just want to say when you want to know about Paul ask his friends. I’m not helping. I don’t know, ok? They just say that I’m not helping. So, whatever. When you want to know about Paul just ask his friends. They know more than me…I’m sorry. I really want to help, but they just say that I’m not helping.

Karine's tone in the video was sassy, suggesting that she didn't appreciate anyone criticizing her actions during such a problematic time. Karine has not shared any further updates regarding Paul's situation since that video, nor any updates from others in Brazil tracking the situation.

Paul and Karine Staehle are currently "together" regarding their marriage and were reportedly working on regaining custody of their two sons, who are currently in foster care. Paul was declared missing in the United States when their children were first taken and later had to surrender his son Pierre to authorities in Kentucky. Paul explained he had just left the state in search of a job and that he wasn't attempting to flee.

At this time, it seems unlikely Paul or Karine would ever be welcomed back to 90 Day Fiancé after their drama escalated to a point where they were uninvited from the tell-all of their final season. They've made several headlines since, including a claim from Paul that Karine had tried to kill him. This latest development is certainly the wildest update in some time, and hopefully, one in which everyone ends up safe.

Anyone with a Max subscription can watch Paul and Karine's story in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. For now, all current information is happening on social media, and we'll continue to keep an eye out for updates.