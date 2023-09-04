90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle Confirmed Alive After Going Missing In Brazil

The search for Paul Staehle is over. Days after his wife Karine posted that he'd gone missing in Brazil, which was followed by the United States embassy becoming involved, the former 90 Day Fiancé cast member has confirmed that he is indeed alive and okay. With that said, it seems the mystery is still far from over, as Paul's reemergence has raised more questions than answers.

News of Paul's safety came via 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, who received a voicemail from him Sunday evening. Yates shared the voicemail while also confirming that Paul made contact with his mother as well:

Paul confirmed he was safe, though while in an area with bad reception. Following his reappearance, there was some activity on his Instagram page, in which most of his posts were deleted. It's possible Paul is not responsible for the change on his Instagram, though the two events happening around the same time makes it seem possible.

Around the same time Paul's posts were deleted, Karine Staehle went private on her own Instagram page. It's unclear at this time whether or not the privacy measures were coordinated, or if Karine decided to lock down her page due to comments about her behavior and reaction to the news that her husband was missing.

Now that Paul is confirmed to be alive, many questions are popping up from 90 Day Fiancé fans about the situation. For example, why did Paul send his mother a series of alarming text messages without detailing much of what was happening to him? There are also questions for Karine, who heavily implied in posts days ago that Paul was dead, with seemingly no straightforward basis for doing so.

Additionally, it's unknown at this time whether Paul will remain in Brazil, or if he'll return home to his wife Karine in the United States. Both are working toward attempting to regain custody of their two sons, who were removed from their care in June of 2022.

While there's no evidence that this was a stunt set up to perhaps draw more attention to them, the timing of Paul's disappearance comes shortly after some high-profile death hoaxes regarding online personalities went down. Paul has made some outrageous claims in the past about his and Karine's life, seemingly in an attempt to draw fans to their moneymaking platforms or causes they're trying to get support for.

Paul and Karine were a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise until their drama escalated, resulting in them being uninvited from the tell-all of their final season. Since their time on the show, they have both faced accusations of abuse against each other and have broken up and reconciled a few times. Time will tell where their story heads next, though it seems clear that whatever happens will not take place with TLC cameras rolling.

Those with a Max subscription can revisit Paul and Karine's past episodes of 90 Day Fiancé.