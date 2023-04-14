Taylor Swift's Hair Couldn't Beat The Humidity In Tampa, However, Fans Are Loving The Curly Locks For The Eras Tour

Anyone who lives in a climate with high humidity understands what the weather can do to your hair, especially those who were blessed with curls. It turns out not even Taylor Swift is above the effects of Mother Nature, and fans were highly amused to watch the Midnights artist enter her Humidity Era before their very eyes during the first of three nights in Tampa, Florida, on her Eras Tour. T-Swift may not have been able to tame the curls, but no worries, because fans were loving the look, and they were really feeling the “Speak Now” energy.

Taylor Swift's April 13 show marked her first performance since news broke of her breakup with Joe Alwyn after six years. The singer made no mention of her newly single status — save for “Invisible String” continuing to show up where “The 1” used to appear on her set list — however, her hair could not be silenced, as one fan hilariously pointed out on TikTok :

To see how drastic the change in Taylor Swift’s hair was from the start of the 3-hour affair to the end is pretty amusing, but we should all be so lucky to have our hair react like that to humidity. Fans were absolutely raving about her gorgeous locks, as they commented:

Now, everybody knows that Taylor Swift loves to drop Easter eggs and hidden messages into everything she does. So how would one explain her collaboration with Mother Nature to give her those curls? It lowkey seems like they did, because out of all her eras this do was giving major Speak Now energy, and throughout the entire show fans had already found several clues to support the theory that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) or maybe even all her re-recorded music may be on its way . So, it's a hilarious coincidence that the humidity decided to be in on the Easter eggs and curl the singer's hair to look like her locks during this specific era.

Swifties leaned hard into the Easter eggs of the “Bejeweled” video and found some hints — including the artist wearing “S” and “N” clips in her hair. During the Tampa show, Taylor Swift wore a new dress for “Enchanted” that gave Speak Now vibes, and fans said the yellow dress she wore during her surprise songs looked like the back of the 2010 album. And speaking of her surprise songs , what was the first one she played in Tampa? That’s right — “Speak Now.”

