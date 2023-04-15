Taylor Swift Made A Change To Her Set List After Her Break-Up With Joe Alwyn, And It Was Very Fitting

Taylor Swift's love life has once again been the subject of public fascination, as the news broke last week that she and actor Joe Alwyn had broken up after 6 years together. The singer/songwriter is currently in the midst of a national tour, so many fans were speculating how this news would affect Swift's show, as the pop star has famously written a number of songs about Alwyn. Turns out some choices were made that may be reflecting how Swift is feeling post-break-up, as her Tampa show this weekend seemed to drop some hints.

Swift’s Eras Tour is meant to pay tribute to the many phases the "Anti-Hero" singer has gone through throughout her musical career, which she dubs her “eras.” For her concerts, she has beautifully constructed different ways to transition from Era to Era, and let the audience know that she is about to explore a different time in her musical history. TMZ reported that up until now, one of the songs that played during a transition was "Everything Has Changed," which is a song about a happy relationship. Now, the song is "Holy Ground," which is about looking back on a failed one.

This is not the only way Swift hinted at her break-up during her shows, as fans theorized another song change made before the news was announced could have alluded to her recent split. She sprinkled clues throughout, including flexing her muscles to show she is still standing strong, and by choosing “The Great War” as one of her surprise songs, which is about fighting within a relationship. In addition, Swift opened the Tampa show by saying:

Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?

This likely refers to the media frenzy around the reported breakup. Swift and Alwyn met at the Met Gala back in 2016, and they started dating shortly after her breakup with Tom Hiddleston. The singer even let the actor in on her songwriting process, as he has songwriting credits on her folklore, evermore, and Midnights albums, the first of which he won a Grammy for.

Swift and Alwyn reportedly split due to the singer's busy touring schedule, and the actor's growing discomfort with Swift’s incredible fame. This came after years and years of engagement and marriage rumors about the pair. Finding out about the reported breakup also acts as an explanation as to why Alwyn has not been spotted at any of the shows on the Eras tour, even though her pals like Selena Gomez have been seen in attendance. While this “Love Story” may be over, and Joe Alwyn may not be “the 1” for Swift, I think the pop princess will be able to “Shake it Off” and continue killing it for audiences on this stadium tour. I personally can’t wait for the possible impending break-up album. She always strikes a chord with those, no pun intended.

