See Candace Cameron Bure Wrap On Her New Mystery Series After Stepping Away From Aurora Teagarden

When Candace Cameron Bure left to headline content for GAF, the major collateral damage to the Hallmark schedule happened to be her Aurora Teagarden series, which had run on the network since 2015. People have been missing these movies, but there’s some good news for those fans on the horizon: She finally has another murder mystery series on the way.

Bure Celebrated Wrapping Production On Her New Great American Family Movie

This week the actress took to social media to share some sweet pics from the set of her new movie series, Ainsley McGregor. Bure will be headlining the first movie in said mystery series, and she wrapped production on The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

The new flick will follow Bure as a former Chicago criminologist named Ainsley McGregor who moves home to Texas to open a shop with a punny name: Bless Your Arts. While there, she'll become embroiled in a murder mystery of epic proportions after there's a murder at a local winery that just so happens to be owned by Ms. McGregor's friend. Based on the book series by Candace Haven, there are plenty more stories to tell if this one does well, and perhaps this will be a new outlet for Aurora fans.

The actress also shared a second look with her co-star Aaron Ashmore, Shawn Ashmore’s twin and the star of shows like Killjoys, Warehouse 13 and Veronica Mars.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

Bure is well sought out when it comes to upcoming Christmas movies, but I honestly think her work in Aurora Teagarden was what formerly landed her the most loyal fanbase at Hallmark before she and slew of other stars exited for Great American Family.

After Bure left, Hallmark missed Aurora Teagarden so much they commissioned a prequel movie that came out in 2023 called Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New. A second prequel movie has not been commissioned, and I’m willing to be it’s because Skyler Samuels’ take did not quite have the quirk that made Bure’s character a beloved one.

So, there is a huge gap in the made-for-TV mystery genre right now. It’s been partially filled by stuff like Curious Caterer and some more from Hannah Swensen, but neither have filled the Aurora Teagarden gap. And now GAF has a chance to potentially cement a new murder mystery series starring the former Fuller House actress. This is the upcoming project I've been most bullish about of hers of late.

The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker will hit the TV schedule on Saturday, October 5th at 8 p.m. ET.