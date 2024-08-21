See Christina Hall Jetsetting Off On Vacation With Her Sweet Kids In Tow Amidst Divorce And Work On Brand New HGTV Show

While HGTV star Christina Hall surprised fans when it was announced that she and her husband Josh Hall had both separately filed for divorce in July, she seems to be starting to get her life back on a more positive course. Not only did the home renovation maven recently provide a candid update on her post-split life , but you can now see her jetsetting off on a vacation with her sweet kids amidst divorce proceedings and work on her brand new show.

What Did Christina Hall Show Of Her Vacation With Her Kids Amidst Divorcing Josh Hall?

Being in the middle of a divorce can be incredibly stressful, so most people don’t really get to decompress much during the process, especially if they also have child care responsibilities and work to handle. Along with the former Flip or Flop star’s promise to herself to “never ever give away my peace again,” Christina Hall has taken a bit of a break from the challenges of getting a divorce by going on vacation with her kids.

She posted on her Instagram Stories about some of their prep for the trip, including some details about the fancy way they flew. Her first shot was a smiling picture of her 4-year-old son, Hudson London (her son from her second marriage, to Ant Anstead), accompanied by the caption, “headed on an adventure:”

(Image credit: Christina Hall Instagram Stories)

Then she showed herself opening a door which appears to have led to a room filled with beverages and snacks for the family to enjoy while waiting on their flight. As she explained, she used the service PS to personalize the experience and make it “stress free:”

(Image credit: Christina Hall Instagram Stories)

PS is a private terminal at LAX that lets passengers fly commercial, but with amenities most of us could only hope for. These can include things like valet parking, rides to and from your hotel, a private room with cocktails and chef-made meals and, as we see in this next shot, a ride to the plane where you actually board from the tarmac:

(Image credit: Christina Hall Instagram Stories)

The designer took the trip with Hudson, as well as her two older children with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor (13) and son Brayden (8), along with another unnamed child. It makes absolute sense that she would pay for some extra service while traveling alone with several kids, especially since she has so much to deal with right now.

It didn’t take long after news of their split was made public for things to take a contentious turn. Josh Hall had asked for spousal support in his divorce filing, along with all the rights to the HGTV/Discovery shows they produced/worked on while married. While that alone would have likely raised some concern from Christina, it was a couple of weeks later that she claimed in a court filing that Josh had “diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account” without her prior knowledge or authorization.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though he denied any wrongdoing, Christina has maintained on social media that he’s trying to get “millions” in a settlement from her , and has noted that this divorce is “personal,” possibly because of the rumored difficulties the couple had been having regarding financial matters that led the mother of three to be “done” with their marriage .

Of course, on top of all the issues surrounding the divorce, the Christina On the Coast host is also working on yet another new show, an HGTV reality competition called The Flip Off, which will see her compete against El Moussa and his new, look-alike wife, Heather . The show recently began filming for its 2025 premiere, and while the series was originally supposed to also star Josh and see both duos compete head-to-head, the production was made less awkward when it was decided that they would simply shoot without his involvement .

It’s good that the real estate expert has had a chance to unwind a bit during all of this, and that she could do it with her kids during such a difficult time.