Tarek El Moussa Isn't Hating On Christina Haack's New Boyfriend, But Explained Why Having Him On The Flip Off Would Be 'Challenging'

This year has kicked off with a bang for the stars of The Flip Off. Along with a successful first season run on the 2025 TV schedule , the three seem to be doing well, and Christina Haack, specifically, is thriving . Not only is she part of this successful show, but her family is doing well, and she has a new boyfriend. On the note of said partner, her ex-husband and Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa was asked about him and the possibility of him appearing on the HGTV series.

At the start of 2025, following her divorce from Josh Hall, Christina Haack started dating Christopher Larocca . So, obviously, when her former partner and current co-star did an interview about The Flip Off, he was asked about her new boyfriend. In response, El Moussa was very kind, telling Parade :

We've had dinner a few times. [He's a] nice guy.

El Moussa and his wife Heather have a good relationship with Haack, so it’s great to know that they like Larocca, too.

However, switching over to the professional side of things, El Moussa shared his honest thoughts about the odds of Larocca ever appearing on The Flip Off.

Remember, at first, Haack and Hall were supposed to compete against the El Moussas on the show. However, they broke up, which made for an interesting first season that ultimately led to the Christina on the Coast host working by herself. While some believe Haack should have a partner if The Flip Off gets Season 2 , Tarek El Moussa said Chris Larocca might not be the best choice just yet. When asked if it was something they had talked about, he said no and then followed it up with:

Here's the truth. I actually prefer filming with Christina and Heather because they're both talented at what they do. They've both been doing it a long time. So we make a really good team, and we were able to make a lot of good content together, where filming with someone that's maybe never filmed before, it could be more challenging, right?

Obviously, it’d be fun to see the two couples face off against each other in this renovation competition. However, I get what El Moussa is saying. Larocca is not a TV personality, he’s the CEO of Network Connex. Unlike El Moussa and Josh Hall, he is not part of the same career field as his girlfriend, which could make things “challenging.”

Continuing to elaborate on his working relationship with the two other co-hosts of The Flip Off, El Moussa explained:

Christina and I, we filmed together for a very long time on Flip or Flop, well over 100 episodes. My wife, Heather — she and I have been filming for many years together at this point now, too; I think five years — I just think naturally, we have chemistry … and it comes out on screen.

Overall, I get what he’s saying. He also noted that there haven’t been conversations about Larocca coming on the show yet. So, I guess nothing is out of the question. However, for now, it seems unlikely. The HGTV hosts have a good thing going, Haack and Larocca’s relationship is still pretty new, and overall, it sounds like everyone is happy with where they’re at.