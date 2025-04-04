Tarek El Moussa Isn't Hating On Christina Haack's New Boyfriend, But Explained Why Having Him On The Flip Off Would Be 'Challenging'

News
By published

Tarek El Moussa likes Christopher Larocca, but got real about the odds of him being on The Flip Off.

From left to right: Tarek El Moussa smiling and Christina Haack smiling both in their respective home tour videos for HGTV.
(Image credit: HGTV)

This year has kicked off with a bang for the stars of The Flip Off. Along with a successful first season run on the 2025 TV schedule, the three seem to be doing well, and Christina Haack, specifically, is thriving. Not only is she part of this successful show, but her family is doing well, and she has a new boyfriend. On the note of said partner, her ex-husband and Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa was asked about him and the possibility of him appearing on the HGTV series.

At the start of 2025, following her divorce from Josh Hall, Christina Haack started dating Christopher Larocca. So, obviously, when her former partner and current co-star did an interview about The Flip Off, he was asked about her new boyfriend. In response, El Moussa was very kind, telling Parade:

We've had dinner a few times. [He's a] nice guy.

El Moussa and his wife Heather have a good relationship with Haack, so it’s great to know that they like Larocca, too.

However, switching over to the professional side of things, El Moussa shared his honest thoughts about the odds of Larocca ever appearing on The Flip Off.

Remember, at first, Haack and Hall were supposed to compete against the El Moussas on the show. However, they broke up, which made for an interesting first season that ultimately led to the Christina on the Coast host working by herself. While some believe Haack should have a partner if The Flip Off gets Season 2, Tarek El Moussa said Chris Larocca might not be the best choice just yet. When asked if it was something they had talked about, he said no and then followed it up with:

Here's the truth. I actually prefer filming with Christina and Heather because they're both talented at what they do. They've both been doing it a long time. So we make a really good team, and we were able to make a lot of good content together, where filming with someone that's maybe never filmed before, it could be more challenging, right?

Obviously, it’d be fun to see the two couples face off against each other in this renovation competition. However, I get what El Moussa is saying. Larocca is not a TV personality, he’s the CEO of Network Connex. Unlike El Moussa and Josh Hall, he is not part of the same career field as his girlfriend, which could make things “challenging.”

Continuing to elaborate on his working relationship with the two other co-hosts of The Flip Off, El Moussa explained:

Christina and I, we filmed together for a very long time on Flip or Flop, well over 100 episodes. My wife, Heather — she and I have been filming for many years together at this point now, too; I think five years — I just think naturally, we have chemistry … and it comes out on screen.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Everything from HGTV's programming to HBO's finest shows are available with a Max subscription. Starting at $9.99 per month, you can get the streaming service. You can also prepay for a year and save 20%.

View Deal

Overall, I get what he’s saying. He also noted that there haven’t been conversations about Larocca coming on the show yet. So, I guess nothing is out of the question. However, for now, it seems unlikely. The HGTV hosts have a good thing going, Haack and Larocca’s relationship is still pretty new, and overall, it sounds like everyone is happy with where they’re at.

Maybe, someday, we’ll see both couples on screen, but for now, I’m just pleased to know that they’re all in good places. Now, if you are looking to get your Flip Off fix, you can stream the reality series with a Max subscription while we wait for more information on the show's future.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Georgie looking upset in his work clothes

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Has Added A Major New Character To Close Out Season 1, And I'm Worried About All The Trouble He Could Cause
Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman on Doctor Odyssey.

I Don't Get Why Doctor Odyssey Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 2 Yet, But One Exec's Comments Made Me More Hopeful
Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith sit with look of shocked surprised in Dogma.

The Story Behind Dogma's Disappearance From Circulation, And How Kevin Smith Got It Back
See more latest
Most Popular
Nicholas Hoult&#039;s Lex Luthor wearing a tuxedo and holding a large revolver
Superman's Nicholas Hoult Shares Why He's Excited For His Children To See Him Play Lex Luthor, And It's So Wholesome
Val Kilmer smiles in his office from Top Gun: Maverick, pictured next to a smiling Glen Powell from the same film.
After Tom Cruise Paid Tribute To Val Kilmer, Glen Powell Opened Up About Working With The Late Actor On Top Gun: Maverick
Side by side of Mary-Kate and Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen in the movie How the West Was Fun.
'Going To Set Felt Like A Job.' Elizabeth Olsen Gets Real About Watching Mary-Kate And Ashley Act Growing Up And Why Her Path Wasn't Always Set In Stone
Side-by-side pictures of Diona Reasonover and Pauley Perrette, both from NCIS
Diona Reasonover Took Over For Pauley Perrette On NCIS, And I Like What She Said About Feeling ‘Ownership’ Over Playing Kasie
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners.
‘Gory, Horny, Relevant.’ Sinners Has Screened, And People Are ‘Floored’ By Michael B. Jordan’s Upcoming Horror Movie
Jack The Clown on stage at Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Horror Unleashed Will Have Incredible Haunted Houses, But I’m More Excited About What Will Happen Outside Of Them
Georgie looking upset in his work clothes
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Has Added A Major New Character To Close Out Season 1, And I'm Worried About All The Trouble He Could Cause
Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman on Doctor Odyssey.
I Don't Get Why Doctor Odyssey Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 2 Yet, But One Exec's Comments Made Me More Hopeful
WrestleMania 41 logo
A Big WrestleMania 41 Match Is Up In The Air Over Last-Minute Injury Reports, And I'm Not Surprised
Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jason Momoa stand together in the village in A Minecraft Movie.
Minecraft Includes A Voice Cameo From A Comedy Star, And It Went So Well The Director Wants A Spinoff