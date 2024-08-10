Christina Hall Shares Candid Update Amid Divorce From Josh Hall, Reveals The ‘Promise’ She Made To Herself

It was nearly a month ago that reports surfaced regarding Christina and Josh Hall’s decision to divorce after less than two years of marriage. Since then, Christina has spoken out on multiple occasions, even sharing more jovial thoughts at certain points. The veteran media personality has, however, also shared more vulnerable insights into the impending dissolution of her third marriage. Now, a month following her decision to split from her latest hubby, Christina is getting candid about her circumstances by way of a new social media post. Not only does she shed light on her more recent activities, but she also reveals the promise that she’s made to herself.

The 41-year-old HGTV star took to her Instagram stories to open up about how she and her kids are faring during this time. She kicked off the post by simply noting, “One month later…” and, from there, she began to discuss how she’s feeling. Based on the sentiments, the Flip or Flop alum shared, she’s been making strides as far as her mental health goes. It would also seem that she’s found support from friends:

I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again. My kids are happy & our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me.. anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters. I've had some of my best nights with friends recently... laughed more than I have in forever. Work is going so good it feels like a dream.

As of right now, the specific reasons behind the Halls’ decision to divorce have not been revealed. Insiders have provided alleged details on the matter as it pertains to the Mrs. If sources are to be believed, Christina was “done” with the marriage after she tried to salvage it in the midst of unspecified issues between herself and Josh. Christina remained mum regarding what led to the breakup when sharing this latest update. Something she was clear about is that she’s made a “promise” to herself, and it involves any potential partners not taking one specific element away from her moving forward:

I have a life coach and I made myself and her a promise - I will never ever give away my peace again. I will say- if you've ever lost peace and gained it back there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. A huge level of appreciation for the present moments & being present. If that's the lesson I'll take it. When you have a positive mindset the rest will work itself out like it always does.

The mother of three appears to be devoting some of her time to her children. She shared a pic to her Instagram story, which showed her cuddling up with her two sons:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Shortly after her divorce was announced Christina Hall joked about it by posing a question to her social media followers. Hall asked, “You ever heard a rumour about yourself and actually wanted to hear more?” She also shared some more serious sentiments, though, as she asserted that she’d “worked [her] ass off to build this life for myself and my children.” With that, she also advised her fans not to let “an insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail” them. She’s also teased the candid conversations she’s had with her hairstylist and even sent a wild message aimed at potential suitors .

Josh Hall hasn’t been as vocal, opting to share social media posts sparingly. Early on, he posted a photo of a standee that read “Hope” and added a heart and prayer emoji to that IG stories update. Sometime later, Christina saw the message, reshared it and added a caption that suggested Josh was seeking “millions” of dollars from her in a supposed settlement (on which there are conflicting reports). Josh also addressed the split in a separate post, in which he declared his intention to keep the divorce from becoming a reality TV show in and of itself.

All that’s been said and done so far would suggest that the Halls are seeking to create space from one another. Based on Christina’s comments, the situation hasn’t been easy for her, but it sounds like she’s gradually finding some normalcy. One can only hope that she, her kids and Josh all find a way to move forward that’s best for each of them.