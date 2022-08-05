See Doja Cat Shave Off Her Hair And Eyebrows, Explain Why

Doja Cat really escalated to superstar status over the past couple of years, and part of that is due to her ability to capture the world’s attention in unconventional ways. While celebrities like Kylie Jenner get fans talking with pregnancy rumors (or frowned-upon jet flying habits ), Doja opts for relatable things like campaigning to bring back Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. This time around, she went live on Instagram Live and shaved her hair and eyebrows, also noting her completely valid reason for doing so.

The “Say Something” singer went live on Instagram and went about shaving her head and eyebrows as fans watched and wondered what was up. Check out Doja Cat in the video below, who seemed thrilled to finally be doing something she’s allegedly wanted to do for a long time:

Doja Cat shaved her eyebrows off on live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBM1BtfUqCAugust 5, 2022 See more

Doja Cat seems relaxed and happy in the video, and joyful about her new look. Part of that is due to the reason why she went about doing this to begin with, which all started at the gym.

During the video, Doja Cat explained the primary reason for the massive style change came down to comfort. Doja broke it all down, and recalled a past gym experience that illustrates how working out clean-shaven would likely be much easier than with a wig attached.

I remember feeling so fucking just exhausted with working out. Whenever I went to go train—I had a trainer at one point—and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing.

Workouts can be miserable in general, and any distraction or discomfort can make a hard exercise that much harder to perform (especially with how hard celebs like Dwayne Johnson workout for chiseled legs ). I can definitely relate after running with short hair vs. long hair, and get why Doja Cat would pick this new look for that purpose alone.

With that being said, Doja Cat’s hairless head and eyebrows go even deeper than gym goals. Doja continued on and talked about how pleased she was with her new look, and confessed this was something she felt was necessary for quite some time:

I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I, like, don't like having hair. I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair.

Doja Cat is living her best life, and maybe even inspiring a few others around the world to replicate her look for the same reasons. It seems like, outside of feuding with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for sharing private messages she sent him about Joseph Quinn ( their feud is squashed now ), the singer can do no wrong these days. The look may take some time for her fans to get used to, but eventually, I’m sure everyone will be able to “Get into it” (yuh).