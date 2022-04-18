Dwayne Johnson Won’t Share His Full Workouts, But His Leg Day Results Are Intense

Everyone knows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a beast when it comes to hitting the gym. But he doesn’t share his workout sessions outside of a few snaps from “in the arena” occasionally. Johnson has been incredibly open about why he doesn’t post full workouts. So peeks into his fitness routine are rare. The Jungle Cruise actor got finished with a workout and decided to give followers a rare look into his routine. He posted his leg day results, and they are intense, to say the least.

Workout regimens are part of the course for the Free Guy actor’s movie career. But looking at his gym sessions is a rarity, so this latest photo was a surprise to his many followers. Johnson hopped on Instagram to show off what leg day looks like for him. From his new gym pic, it’s an understatement to say his leg exercises were intense.

The multihyphenate’s legs look otherworldly. His thighs alone look like the perfect mechanism for an amazing headlock on a wrestling opponent. It was an intense session as clear by his sweat-stained clothes and exhausted expression. But this pic isn’t the first time the actor has dealt with an arduous training session. Fitness is hard for even a gym rat like the Hollywood actor.

Followers have gotten a sneak preview into his superhuman gym sessions from time to time. In a rare clip, he highlighted his extreme arm workout with a massive chain around his neck and shoulders. But that was nothing compared to the double gym sessions he brought in the New Year. While admirers marvel at his gains and work ethic, they have noticed for years his less-than-perfect abs compared to his chiseled body. The actor revealed having emergency hernia surgery after a wrestling match resulted in his asymmetrical abs. It made Johnson more relatable to know he isn’t chiseled like marble.

Despite his gym supremacy, there have been one or two challengers to his throne. His Pain & Gain co-star Mark Wahlberg proclaimed he could do more pull-ups than The Rock while visiting the Ellen DeGeneres Show. He put a little emphasis on “clean ones.” That sounded like shots fired in the Rampage actor’s direction. But given his reluctance to post videos or pics, I don’t see a showdown happening any time soon. At least, he doesn’t have to worry about his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart challenging him anytime soon as Hart is clearly against co-star workout sessions.

Outside of hitting the gym, the Red Notice actor’s film career is just as intense. He has a slew of upcoming movies dropping in 2022, including his pet project Black Adam, which was delayed to October 21. His films are just one of the multiple upcoming releases hitting theaters throughout this year.