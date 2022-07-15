After TikTok DMs Controversy With Doja Cat, Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Clears The Air

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp may be helping to fight otherworldly monsters on Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, but he found himself in a completely different kind of battle off-screen. Rapper Doja Cat attempted to school the 17-year-old actor on social media etiquette after he publicly shared a private conversation they had about her wanting to slide into the DMs of Schnapp’s Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. Just days after the unexpected feud, in which both parties earned positive and negative fan feedback, all seems to be fine, with Schnapp saying he’s cleared the air with the “Need to Know” singer.

Doja Cat initially took to Instagram Live to let the Will Byers actor know she “didn’t feel comfortable” with him posting a TikTok that showed she had asked if Stranger Things Season 4 breakout star Joseph Quinn was single. But cooler heads have prevailed, as Noah Schnapp told Variety he’s since talked to her and apologized for the TMI post. He said:

Yeah, I mean, look, I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings. So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally OK with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted.’ It was all good.

It’s nice to see a social media spat get resolved so quickly, especially one like this, where the two celebrities seemed to share a common goal in getting Doja Cat into Joseph Quinn’s DMs (and probably more). Noah Schnapp said he was sorry for making the TikTok, which he deleted after her complaint, and she also apologized for her equally public reaction. But like...where did we land on Quinn finding out about her crushing on him? Inquiring minds need to know!

Fans were quick to defend Noah Schnapp after Doja Cat threw out some strong words in her Instagram Live post, accusing the teenager of “borderline snake shit” and “weasel shit” for sharing their conversation with his followers. Social media users pointed out that Schnapp was still a teenage minor in many states, and said her overblown reaction itself might have even cost her any shot at sparking something with the Eddie Munson actor.

To be fair, Doja Cat gave a little grace to the young actor, admitting that everybody makes mistakes when they’re young, and that it's what teaches you not to repeat those mistakes in the future. Noah Schnapp seemed to take the whole incident in stride and didn’t let it affect his fandom of the rapper, as he said:

I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two-minute thing.

Doja Cat may not have appreciated Noah Schnapp exposing her like that, but I don’t think anybody judged her for wanting to slide into Joseph Quinn’s DMs. The actor earned all of our attention as thd dungeon master Eddie, the leader of the Hellfire Club who was falsely accused of murder in Stranger Things Season 4. He even provided one of the series’ best musical moments with his guitar solo of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets,” which even drew praise from the band itself .