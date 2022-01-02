See Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland Reveal Her Wedding Is Finally Gonna Happen After Long Wait

This is their year! Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams say 2022 will finally be the year they get married. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, have had their nuptials postponed twice due to COVID, but the wait is coming to an end, according to a New Year’s Eve post. Hyland and Adams celebrated the end of 2021 together with some fun photos and a promise that the wedding is finally going to happen in the new year.

Plenty of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez took to social media to ring in the new year with recaps of 2021 while also sharing their hopes for 2022. But Sarah Hyland's post may be one of the most exciting for fans given the anticipation for her walk down the aisle. Check out the Instagram post down below:

The actress wore a plunging beaded and bejeweled dress, and her beau looked sleek in a gray suit, as the fun-loving duo posed suggestively in front of a black-and-gold backdrop. Her caption echoed a Friends sitcom title, pronouncing the new year, “2022: The one where they finally get married.” It has been quite a wait for the couple, who started dating when the bartender slid into the sitcom star's DMs in 2017.

Wells Adams popped the question to Sarah Hyland two years later, in July 2019, and the couple set their wedding for August 2020. But we all know how 2020 went down and, like so many other couples, Hyland and Adams postponed their wedding until their family could all safely gather. They marked what would have been their wedding date with a romantic (and silly) photo shoot and aimed for a summer 2021 ceremony.

They quickly realized the pandemic was going to mess things up for a lot longer than any of us hoped, and in January 2021, Wells Adams addressed their wedding plans on the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation and how his fiancé's health has played into their caution:

She is immunocompromised. She’s a transplant recipient, and so she’s got a really weak immune system because she takes pills so that she doesn’t reject this new kidney in her body. So we have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age.

The Haley Dunphy actress was born with kidney dysplasia and has undergone two kidney transplants since 2012. With her being immunocompromised, it’s good to see that she and the former Bachelorette contestant are being safe, even though that’s got to be so frustrating.

The couple seem to be making it out and about again, or at least they were in November before the Omicron variant became a big issue, as they partied with other members of Bachelor Nation at former Bachelor Ben Higgins’ wedding. The occasion doubled as a birthday celebration for Sarah Hyland, who was sure to pose for a picture in front of her “fiancé’s junk,” with Wells Adams going pants-free with a pair of boxers with Higgins’ face all over them.

The two stars always seem to be having fun together, but it’s obvious that they are ready to make it official and be together as husband and wife. Here’s hoping that 2022 is the year they can make that happen in a safe way.