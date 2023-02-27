Selena Gomez Reunited With Some Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Stars And Got Real About Why She Didn't Keep In Touch With Them

Selena Gomez has been making headlines lately, mostly due to the sudden Eyebrowgate involving her, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner. Gomez has opted to take a social media break, but she just made waves in a different way, though. (And it's sure to make now-adult Disney Channel fans excited.) The actress reunited with some Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars and opened up about why she lost touch with them after the family sitcom ended.

The 30-year-old star has been open about her past as a child star, even previously revealing that she was upset about still being known as a Disney kid years after Wizards’ series finale. Still, the Only Murders in the Building actress looks back at that time fondly and proved it when she served as the latest guest on Wizards of Waverly Pod, a rewatch podcast hosted by her former co-stars -- David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) and Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle). They had a nice conversation and, during it, Gomez admitted that she regretted not keeping in touch with the cast, saying:

I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A, you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B, I didn’t want to let you down.

She's definitely been through a lot in the last several years, so it makes sense that she wouldn’t have wanted to let the people who are basically her second family down. With her mental health struggles, medical hurdles, public relationships, and more, Selena Gomez has seen plenty of ups and downs. Both David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone let their friend and former co-star know that she's appreciated and understood why she felt that way. Gomez also shared another sweet sentiment about her former colleagues:

I appreciate you guys dearly. I love you so much in a way that I’ve never loved anybody else.

Even though Selena Gomez fell out of touch with her Wizards co-star after the series ended, she seems to have gotten reacquainted with them over the last few years. She and on-screen brother David Henrie have had multiple mini WOWP reunions, even working on the movie This Is the Year together in 2020. In April 2022, Gomez and Jennifer Stone reunited to recreate their characters' infamous “Crazy, Funky, Junky Hat” dance in a TikTok video, and it was simply perfect.

It's taken the Spring Breakers star a while to get to this point. In her documentary My Mind and Me on Apple TV+, she revealed that she didn’t want to keep getting labeled as a Disney kid, as she didn't want that or her relationships to define her. It’s understandable that the A-lister would feel that way, especially since her days at the House of Mouse ended back in 2013. But it it's lovely to know that she still cares deeply about her Disney co-stars and the Wizards role that made her a true star.

Now that Selena Gomez is working to keep in touch with her Wizards co-stars, perhaps a full-blown reunion special might happen at some point? Disney has been cranking out reboots and revivals a lot lately, so maybe it’s just about time to revisit the Russo family? We'll see but, in the meantime, watch all four seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place using a Disney+ subscription.