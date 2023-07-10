Former Wizards Of Waverly Place Star Explains How He ‘Accidentally’ Fell Into OnlyFans
It seriously happened by mistake.
There are actually a number of TV faces who have hopped from the small screen to platforms like OnlyFans. Former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward is among the most well-known, but Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson is another. Recently, the former Disney Channel star opened up about how he “accidentally” fell into the platform, which is known for its NSFW content.
Benson, who is mostly known for playing Zeke Beakerman in the Disney Channel original series, recently spoke out about his work on OnlyFans, discussing how he sort of fell into it after chatting with another person he thought he had known well for a year.
Plenty of stars have spoken out before about their nudes getting leaked online. Jennifer Lawrence called her nude photo leak “unbelievably violating.” Marvel star Chris Evans called his own nude leak “embarrassing.” Yet, for the Wizards actor, learning that he could take lemons and make lemonade out of the situation seemed to be the correct path. In a longer interview, he told Page Six:
Though he didn’t join the platform for “at least a year or more” after the incident, he eventually took the plunge. Now, he says a huge swathe of fans who had grown up on Wizards of Waverly Place have reached out to share their stories with him.
These days, the OF star says he’s making decisions for himself that he feels he can live with. Sure, the platform is making him a pretty penny for nudes and more – though he declined to clarify how much – but he says his main goal is to not take money for something that makes him “uncomfortable.”
Previously, the aforementioned Maitland Ward admitted she makes at least six figures from OnlyFans, and that’s per month not per year. Bella Thorne’s stint on the platform netted her a million bucks on the first day, but the average person on OnlyFans doesn’t do nearly as well. Luckily for Dan Benson, it seems like there are a lot of Wizards of Waverly Place fans out there.
Reality TV fan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
