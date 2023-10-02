Sharna Burgess Recalls Crossing Paths With Megan Fox Early In Her Relationship With Brian Austin Green And Why She Wanted To Reach Out
An awkward run-in?
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have spoken often about their co-parenting situation with the actor’s ex-wife, Megan Fox. Green shares three sons with the Transformers actress — who he was married to from 2010 to 2020 — and it seems the former Dancing with the Stars pro agreed with him early on that the children would always take precedence. Burgess recently recalled how she crossed paths with Fox soon after she and Green started dating, and spoke about why it was important to reach out to her after their run-in.
The betrothed couple opened up to Chris Harrison on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever about Sharna Burgess’ decision to introduce herself to Megan Fox a couple of months into her relationship with Brian Austin Green. The dancer said she’d been around their kids a lot, and she wanted to be respectful of Fox’s feelings. Burgess said:
Megan Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green in November 2020, with the Jennifer’s Body actress going public with Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) soon after. Similarly, Brian Austin Green started dating Sharna Burgess around that time, and it turns out his former and current partners had somewhat of an awkward run-in a couple of months later. In Burgess’ words:
Props to Sharna Burgess’ fellow Dancing with the Stars friend Peta Murgatroyd for trying to give her a heads-up, even if she maybe wasn’t as subtle as she could have been. Burgess ultimately decided the restaurant was too public of a place for their first meeting, she said, continuing:
Brian Austin Green was sure to also give Megan Fox some warning that Sharna Burgess would be reaching out, so as not to blindside her, and in the end the dancer thinks she made the right call, as her message to Fox was allegedly “received and respected,” according to Burgess.
While things haven’t always been so easy between Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife, he has only positive things to say about Megan Fox, including that she and Sharna Burgess have a “fantastic relationship.”
Sharna Burgess was not invited to participate in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, which airs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on ABC and can be streamed live with a Disney+ subscription; however, fans can see Brian Austin Green on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test at 9 p.m. ET Mondays on Fox.
