Sharna Burgess Recalls Crossing Paths With Megan Fox Early In Her Relationship With Brian Austin Green And Why She Wanted To Reach Out

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have spoken often about their co-parenting situation with the actor’s ex-wife, Megan Fox . Green shares three sons with the Transformers actress — who he was married to from 2010 to 2020 — and it seems the former Dancing with the Stars pro agreed with him early on that the children would always take precedence. Burgess recently recalled how she crossed paths with Fox soon after she and Green started dating, and spoke about why it was important to reach out to her after their run-in.

The betrothed couple opened up to Chris Harrison on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever about Sharna Burgess’ decision to introduce herself to Megan Fox a couple of months into her relationship with Brian Austin Green. The dancer said she’d been around their kids a lot, and she wanted to be respectful of Fox’s feelings. Burgess said:

This had been on my mind of like, I think it’s time that I meet her so she knows who’s around her kids and to let her know if there’s anything she needs or wants, or wants me to help with, I’m here. If there’s anything she wants to know about me, I’m here. Let’s chat, you know? What do you want for your kids? I want to be a part of what’s happening, not change anything or disrupt.

Megan Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green in November 2020, with the Jennifer’s Body actress going public with Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) soon after. Similarly, Brian Austin Green started dating Sharna Burgess around that time, and it turns out his former and current partners had somewhat of an awkward run-in a couple of months later. In Burgess’ words:

So the universe had us cross paths and we were at the same restaurant in Los Angeles, and I didn’t see Megan and Colson come in, but my girlfriend Peta Murgatroyd was sitting next to me, and I looked to the left, and her beautiful big eyes were sticking out of her head like a cartoon character, and she’s just like trying to nudge her head, all discreetly but not so discreetly in [their] direction. I was like I don’t understand what’s going on here. And as I look from her from my left over to the right to who was speaking in our group, I caught Megan and Colson in my eyeline.

Props to Sharna Burgess’ fellow Dancing with the Stars friend Peta Murgatroyd for trying to give her a heads-up, even if she maybe wasn’t as subtle as she could have been. Burgess ultimately decided the restaurant was too public of a place for their first meeting, she said, continuing:

We caught eyes for just a second, and I decided to not go back to that and to not go over to the table, because way too many eyes would be on that situation. That felt uncomfortable. It also felt uncomfortable ignoring her in that space, but it was like, no, this is probably the better of two not-so-great options. And I got out of that restaurant, and I texted Brian straight away, and I was like, ‘Hey, I ran into Megan at the restaurant, and I think it’s time that her and I meet. I’d love to introduce myself.’ He was like, ‘Absolutely. Here’s her number.’

Brian Austin Green was sure to also give Megan Fox some warning that Sharna Burgess would be reaching out, so as not to blindside her, and in the end the dancer thinks she made the right call, as her message to Fox was allegedly “received and respected,” according to Burgess.

While things haven’t always been so easy between Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife, he has only positive things to say about Megan Fox , including that she and Sharna Burgess have a “fantastic relationship.”