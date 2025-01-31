‘Fame Is A MotherF—er.’ Shemar Moore Gets Honest About His Feelings After Reports Of His Break-Up Surface

Shemar Moore is not one to shy away from speaking up, as he previously got real about S.W.A.T.’s initial cancellation before CBS pulled a reversal in 2023. Now, the actor is speaking his mind again after reports of his breakup with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon surfaced. The duo welcomed their daughter, Frankie, in 2023, and after just recently celebrating her second birthday, Moore is getting real about his feelings regarding the reported breakup.

The S.W.A.T. actor and Dizon had been dating for five years, and just last week, Moore appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he talked about how their daughter saved his life and how he and Dizon reconnected in recent years. Early Friday, though, he took to Instagram to share a video, confirming that he and Dizon broke up. While he wasn’t happy about the press releases about the split, he knew that was the price of fame, explaining:

I know how Hollywood works. I know how all this media stuff works. It’s gossip, gossip, gossip, and that’s what it is. You know, be careful what you wish for. You know what you signed up for, type thing. Fame is a motherfucker because if I wasn’t halfway famous, then nobody would care. And maybe there’s a lot of y’all out there that don’t care, and you know what? Thank you. Thank you. That’s less stress on my plate.

Moore has been open about his relationship with Dizon and their little girl. He frequently talks about little Frankie and being a dad in his 50s, and he shares plenty of sweet photos of her on Instagram. But that’s only half of it. Moore praised Dizon for being a “phenomenal mother” to Frankie and her two kids from a previous relationship while also stating how he can always count on her. He stressed that they “love each other” and that won’t change too.

Additionally, the Criminal Minds alum addressed negative comments about the whole breakup, saying that it isn’t easy. However, he explained that he was looking for “joy,” “calm,” and “peace" too.

Moore went on to describe how he and Dizon will co-parent and said that things are just going to be a little different, but the kids are what matter:

And we are friends. We are loving friends. And we have fun together, we gon’ co-parent. And we’re gonna go to ballet, soccer, basketball, Disneyland, the water park, whatever. We gon’ do all that because it’s not about anything but the children. Caden, Charlie, and, damn sure, Frankie. Frankie’s got two of the dopest people as parents and that’s me and Jesiree. That’s what it is. We just gon’ live life a little differently.

If it wasn’t obvious before, Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon’s daughter is certainly the top priority for both of them. Moore previously addressed whether he’d have another kid in his 50s, saying he wanted to put all of his focus on Frankie but that it wasn’t completely out of the question. But it seems like their little one is enough for him, and it’s sweet to know that he and Dizon are still cordial and friendly and will co-parent together in a supportive and loving way.

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) A photo posted by on

At the very least, Moore is currently filming S.W.A.T., which should keep him occupied amid this tough time. However, the series had to pause production on more than one occasion because of the wildfires in Los Angeles. As for a ninth season of S.W.A.T., I am remaining optimistic because the show has been saved from cancellation twice, so 20-Squad may be sticking around.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we learn more about Shemar Moore's personal and professional lives, we'll keep you posted. However, for now, it seems like he's trying to move forward and parent his kiddo as best he can amid this challenging time.