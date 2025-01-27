S.W.A.T. EP Shares Latest Update On Season 9’s Chances, And I’m Optimistic

Although S.W.A.T. fans are still awaiting Season 8's January 31 return amid the 2025 TV schedule, it’s never too early to start thinking about its future. The CBS procedural was saved from cancellation not once, but twice, in less than a year, implying network execs don't want to see it go. With Season 8 being given a full 22-episode order, which is getting rarer these days, executive producer Shawn Ryan shared an update on where a potential Season 9 stands, and I’m cautiously optimistic about its chances.

When S.W.A.T. was initially announced to end after Season 6, it caused quite an uproar with fans and stars like Shemar Moore. Within days, CBS and Sony Television negotiated a 13-episode final season for 20-Squad., while Moore remained optimistic about Season 8 happening. CBS eventually surprised everyone a month ahead of what was meant to be the series finale with a renewal order, but could the same thing happen again?

Shawn Ryan, who co-developed S.W.A.T. with Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, told Deadline that the series has no trouble bringing in fans, even on the executive level, but the fandom is not where any worries lie.

The show I think is beloved in the executive ranks at CBS, the show is beloved by our audience. The show creatively, I’m happy and somewhat embarrassed to say, hasn’t dropped a step since I handed over the showrunning reins to Andy Dettman. But we also understand that a corporate change is happening in that world. I know David Ellison, I wrote a movie for him back in the day.

Despite the fan outcry with the cancellations, there’s a good chance CBS wouldn’t have saved S.W.A.T. if it wasn’t so loved at the network itself. CBS President Amy Reisenbach even previously admitted she “personally” loves the show. While it does make me feel better knowing that those in charge of such decisions are behind the product, there is one key piece to it all that still makes me worry, and it’s why it’s not a guarantee that 20-Squad will see Season 9.

Skydance is in the midst of purchasing CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, meaning there will be some transitions coming to all the brands, including the Eye Network. Things might be a little more complicated this time around when it comes to renewals because of the acquisition, but regardless, Ryan is remaining positive, whether it gets a renewal or fans continue watching, as he said:

I don’t know what the plans are. I don’t know what the criteria for renewal is going to be. It seems like it could be much different than years past. I don’t know if it’s an advantage or disadvantage that we’re produced by an outside studio this year. I think economics are going to play into things, so it’s all uncertain, but we’re just going to continue to make the best show we can that our audience loves, and we’ll see where the chips fall. And that’s what we’ve done the last few seasons. We’re really proud of the legacy of that show.

Just like with any show awaiting renewal, the nerves are going to be on high until it’s confirmed whether S.W.A.T. is coming back or not. At the very least, the series would have a good chance of getting saved again, whether by CBS or another platform, given its track record. But it’s still uncertain where things will go. And there’s no telling when a decision will be made, but hopefully, it’s soon.

Meanwhile, the series will be returning this Friday from hiatus. Shemar Moore has been posting pictures of his daughter in the meantime, which is keeping fans occupied. There are still a lot of episodes to look forward to, maybe even including some former castmates, and fans will have to tune in, especially if they want more of S.W.A.T. The procedural returns this Friday, January 31 at its new time, 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.