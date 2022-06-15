SNL Star Kenan Thompson Officially Files For Divorce After Splitting From His Wife After 11 Years

Kenan Thompson may not be leaving Saturday Night Live anytime soon , but another distinct chapter of his life is drawing to a close. A month after their separation was first revealed in April 2022, Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline are officially heading for divorce.

According to TMZ , Kenan Thompson has officially filed for a divorce from his wife, model-turned-interior designer Christina Evangeline. It appears as if the separation process wasn't enough to reverse their relationship issues, as the SNL star has now taken steps to begin the legal proceedings to sever their matrimonial ties. He has filed the necessary documents and is now allegedly working out a custody agreement with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

While the couple has reportedly already been separated for some time now, TMZ confirmed that there’s thankfully little bad blood . They "simply grew apart" as Kenan Thompson temporarily relocated to Los Angeles to film his sitcom Kenan , while Christina Evangeline continued to reside in the Big Apple. It’s unclear exactly how long they'd been formally or informally separated before the Nickelodeon vet drew up the divorce papers, but TMZ estimates they have been apart for at least a year prior, and it’s only now that the official process is taking shape.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline reportedly had been dating for four years before they were married at the Georgia Aquarium in 2011. Over the course of nearly 15 years together, they welcomed two children, Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3. TMZ’s sources reported that Thompson and Evangeline are ‘living close to one another’ in New York to facilitate the co-parenting process. They have allegedly agreed on an even custody arrangement that will have their children split time with each parent 50/50, though that has yet to be legally approved.

Kenan Thompson first rose to fame on the Nickelodeon shows All That and Kenan & Kel before joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2003. He has since become the longest-running cast member on NBC’s iconic late night program. Thompson has spent almost two decades at Studio 8H, starring in several recurring sketches like "What’s Up With That," "Black Jeopardy," "Scared Straight," and "What’s Wrong with This Picture?"

His hard work has paid off: as of March 2022, Kenan Thompson had participated in over 1,500 Saturday Night Live sketches . That doesn’t mean he’s going anywhere. He has expressed his desire to remain on the show for the time being - he told Entertainment Tonight that he’d like to make it to the 50th season , so expect to see Kenan Thompson on Saturday nights for at least three more years to come.