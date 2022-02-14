Snoop Dogg Shows Love To 90 Day Fiancé Star By Sharing Funny Video

Snoop Dogg wears many hats at this stage in his career, and it’s no longer fair to merely refer to him as a rapper. He does cooking shows with Martha Stewart , he's an entrepreneur, and he might even be a 90 Day Fiancé fan. Well, that’s what some are wondering anyway, as he showed love to the franchise recently with a funny video.

The Doggfather made waves recently with a social media post, which showed a man getting his eyebrows done while singing “Nuthin But A ‘G’ Thang’ with his stylist. 90 Day Fiancé fans were especially psyched to see the video on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram, as the man in the video is none other than David Toborowsky. Check it out:

It’s not surprising to see David Toborowsky getting a little bit of a touch-up ( based on his past looks ) but, obviously, it’s surprising to see Snoop Dogg sharing a video of it. Snoop didn’t share a caption on the Instagram post, which leaves us to wonder why he decided to share the re-share the clip posted by BeverlyHillsMicroblading in the first place. It’s worth noting that the original video did tag the artist in the video, so there’s definitely a chance he just saw it and thought it was funny without a lot of context beyond that.

Personally, I’m hoping that we’re about to learn he’s a secret 90 Day Fiancé fan and is open to doing his own spinoff where he does commentary. He already did a great job of that for Peacock during the Olympics, and he could totally do the same thing over at Discovery+. Of course, Snoop Dogg is a busy man, and if he’s not a huge fan of TLC's massive franchise, I’m not sure he’d be up to the commitment of appearing on the show.

90 Day Fiancé fans love when the franchise crosses over with random celebrities, which isn’t something that happens too often. Back in 2020, Seth Rogen tweeted about franchise star Colt Johnson, and the fandom went nuts. The same is largely true in the comments of Snoop Dogg’s Instagram post, and David Toborowsky and wife Annie appeared in there to show some thanks.

It’s just the latest in the story of Annie and David, who are currently starring in their own spinoff on TLC. Perhaps the boost from Snoop Dogg could help their story see a second season, assuming that’s something that can happen. It certainly seems as though there’s no lack of exciting things happening in the couple’s life, especially after they went on 90 Day Bares All and gave some wild details on their life in the bedroom . (Now, I'm really thinking about that "Snoop does 90 Day commentary" idea.)