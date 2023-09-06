After Beyoncé Concert, Sofia Vergara Says She's 'Lucky' To Be Having So Much Fun During Divorce From Joe Manganiello
Sounds like a good way to keep ones mind off of things.
With all the talented performances she witnesses on a weekly basis as part of the judging quartet at the heart of America’s Got Talent, one might think Sofia Vergara wouldn’t be as quick to also spend her free time watching on-stage acts, but she’s clearly a fan of live music. Amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello, which was publicly disclosed back in mid-July, the Modern Family vet has been quite the concert-hound, with Beyoncé’s L.A. shows serving as her latest concert experience. In light of all the recent good times, Vergara opened up about being so “lucky” to have people around her making sure she continues to have fun in her life.
Vergara and her fellow AGT judges went through the third night of qualifying rounds this week, with the results going live on Wednesday night, and she was still buzzing about Bey’s latest Los Angeles performance when talking to Entertainment Tonight. With her social media feed depicting more “dancing in concert audience” pics than usual, she confirmed that her recent ventures are indeed outside the norm, saying:
To be expected, Vergara sounded extremely impressed by everything she witnessed at Queen B's show, from the Grammy winner's outfits to her song choices to appearances from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter. I'm guessing both the mother and offspring would get all the Golden Buzzers if they appeared on AGT.
When she was asked about the heightened frequency of live music experiences, Sofia Vergara graciously gave her nearest and dearest the credit for getting her out and about. In her words:
To be sure, Vergara hasn’t ever really been much of a homebody — she was out on an Italian vacation when her divorce news broke — and it’s rumored that her lust for life and fun experiences was a hurdle in her relationship with Joe Manganiello, who is allegedly more prone to hanging out with friends around the house, playing RPG games. This supposedly led to them spending more time apart as time went on, and it seems like their respective behavior patterns have stayed fairly intact.
Check out one of the videos Sofia Vergara posted of herself having a blast at Beyoncé's show.
Will Sofia Vergara be one of the many millions of people set to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour when it hits theaters? If so, you can bet she’d probably rent out an entire screening room, and probably has the star power to sway Swift herself to make an appearance.
Fans can catch Sofia Vergara’s skill-judging abilities put to the test every week when new episodes of America’s Got Talent hit NBC on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those eps are available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way.
