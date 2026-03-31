Holy SAMCRO, Kurt Sutter Revealed Sons Of Anarchy Prequel Isn't As Dead As I Feared

The crow flies straight, as many Sons of Anarchy fans could tell you, but it hasn’t been seen flying in a while. The franchise itself capped off most recently with Mayans MC’s run on FX, with the flagship series signing off in a most deadly fashion back in 2014. In the years since, co-creator Kurt Sutter has worked on several other grim and gritty projects, and will hopefully soon be teaming with Jason Momoa on a new motorcycle-centric series. But will SAMCRO ever rise again?

Had you asked me that yesterday, I’d have offered a disappointed sigh while shaking my head silently. But today brings richer fruits, my dear readers! Speaking with Deadline about a unique new project, Sutter was asked if there was any conceivable chance that the Sons prequel focusing on The First 9 members of the club could still come to light, in spite of his past professional schism with FX and its President. Somehow, the words that came out of his mouth next weren’t, “Never in a million years.” Instead, he shared:

John Landgraf and I were always friends while I worked with him, but we’ve become really close friends since I left, and that’s been powerful for me. I know that he loves the IP, and I trust John. When I know it’s the right time for it, and it all makes sense, that’s when it’ll happen. When we have lunch, we’ll talk about the business and work, but it’s never about the pursuit of a single project.

This isn't merely placation for placation's sake, with Kurt Sutter jovially agreeing that it sure would be nice to return to these characters. He's always far more about the logic of the thing, warts and all —just check out his reaction to The Abandons' cancellation at Netflix — and I'm ecstatic that there's very much a logical connection still in play here. And yeah, it's "Jax and Bobby hugging"-worthy.

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(Image credit: FX)

Even though John Landgraf seems to be generally up for more Sons of Anarchy content, at least by way of Sutter's perspective, that obviously doesn't guarantee that there will be a series order happening for CinemaBlend to report on in the next couple of weeks. (I mean, there's a chance, but Landgraf also shared his interest back in 2019 without anything further coming.) But everything Sutter said above is 1000% more positive than the chasms of silence that have echoed over the years.

Sutter continued, strengthening my faith that he does want to breathe new life into Charming and other parts of SoCal, saying:

But look, I think there are still some stories to tell, and it would be fantastic to come back and be able to do that. I don’t think it’s completely off the table, but as things change, you embrace whatever direction you’re taken in.

That direction? Straight, and following the crow, obviously.

Speaking of different directions, though, Sutter and Katey Sagal (Gemma Teller herself) are currently promoting a choral concert performance that they co-developed, titled Khorus Harmonia, which will get a limited run of 10 performances in Los Angeles, with all proceeds going to the non-profit org The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights & the Wounded Warrior Project. It sounds like a one of a kind experience, and as he put it, even if people don't like it, it's only and hour and it's for charity. More of that logical side shining through.

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The First 9 was initially described as telling the story of John Teller forming what would become SAMCRO following his return from Vietnam. The show would of course feature younger versions of Gemma and Clay Morrow and other founding members namechecked during Sons' run. The series would also chart their rise from a more simple biker brotherhood to more of a criminal enterprise.

Even though Charlie Hunnam wouldn't be involved in the onscreen mayhem, given the timeline, I do think it would be cool if he returned as narrator, tying back into Jax's self-reflecting moments while reading his father's journal. Hunnam did talk about a return as Jax Teller years ago in a different capacity, but I have to hope he'd be down to reprise the role in voiceover form.

Before any of that can happen, though, remember to check out Khoral Harmonia during its run at Hollywood’s Hudson Theatres, starting on April 22 and running through May 2, with an April 21 preview.