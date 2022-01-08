Sounds Like Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Mary Cosby Could Be Exiting The Show Soon

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby has been a rather polarizing figure. Her personality quirks amused a lot of fans at first, but some of her commentary (which span Season 1 and 2) about race and her fellow co-stars haven't gone over well. Now, amidst the sophomore season coming to a close, it sounds like Cosby could be exiting the show sooner than expected.

For starters Mary Cosby did not attend the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion, as Page Six confirmed with a production source. That right there is a hefty indication that her time on the reality series might be ending, perhaps on her own volition. A second source for the outlet explained that Cosby’s absence from the taping of the reunion was because she didn't want to discuss her controversial season. They continued:

She was terrified of getting grilled about her ‘racist’ comments made toward Jennie [Nguyen] and Jen [Shah]. She also did not want to discuss the accusations that she runs a cult.

As fans know, in the current season, the pastor not only compared Jen Shah to a “Mexican thug” but also doubled down to new castmate Jennie Nguyen that saying “slanted eyes” to her was a compliment. She also made a throwaway comment about Heather Gay’s weight during the Vale trip. Additionally, speculation has been brewing amongst her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars that Mary Cosby is a cult leader of her church and has scammed ex-members of their money to boot.

The evangelical initially apologized about the Jen Shah comment and laughed off the cult leader allegations. But after last week's dramatic episode aired, fans were in uproar on social media, calling for her to be removed from the show. The problematic RHOSLC alum ultimately decided to respond to viewer complaints on her Twitter account – and it went very much left. In fact, it seemed to create only more anger and confusion with fans.

Page Six’s source claimed that the Bravo network will “most likely” not ask her to return – even if she already didn’t want to – for Season 3 of Salt Lake City. Apparently, the recent drama and her absence on the reunion set have tipped things out of her favor. They shared:

Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for ‘Housewives. This was the kiss of death for Mary. She hardly has any alliances left in the cast, who hoped she would have shown up to the reunion to take accountability for her behavior and the allegations about her church.

As a result of Mary Cosby's remarks on the show, Jen Shah’s legal situation has somewhat paled in comparison lately. Off screen, though, the former marketing executive made a second attempt to have her fraud charges thrown out entirely, but the judge wasn't having it. Shah’s trial is still expected to take place on March 7.

So in the interim, Jen Shah will probably be able to rejoin the cast again in a few weeks’ time for the third season production of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. But clearly, the same is not as certain for Mary Cosby. You can see how things continue to develop, as the show drops new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.