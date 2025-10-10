Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 4 Said Goodbye To Jussie Smollett, And It Was More Emotional Than I Imagined

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode "Warzone." Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test lost another celebrity in Episode 4, and it was the most headline-grabbing celebrity of the bunch. I'm not sure many expected Jussie Smollett to be a part of the 2025 TV schedule, let alone returning to the Fox network. His run came to an end, however, and I was surprised by how emotional his exit was.

Smollett's controversial past made him a subject of interest in the series, and I'm sure many viewers were curious to see if he'd stick it out or leave the show like so many other participants have in previous seasons. With so few actually completing the program, there were better odds than not that he would leave, but that didn't make it sting any less for the former Empire star.

Jussie Smollett Was Medically Disqualified

After the simulated city challenge, Jussie Smollett was coughing on the car ride back to base camp. Later, while in the barracks, his coughing became more phlegmy, and it was clear that the more he coughed, the more pain he had. He ended up going to talk to the medic, who quickly went to the staff after evaluating him.

The staff all convened in the room with the medic, and informed Smollett that some allergy from the desert sand had given him some pretty serious lung inflammation. As such, his time on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was done, and he was medically withdrawn without being given the option to continue.

The Actor Had A Breakdown Shortly After Having His Armband Taken

It might be because we've seen a couple of weak eliminations in Season 4 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, but there was something especially sad about seeing Jussie Smollett break down in the medic room at the end of the episode. Regardless of what viewers may think about his past, he came on this show to prove something to himself and try to move ahead. To see that crumble on television was tough, but that's the true reality in this show.

Just like we saw with Eva Marcille's elimination, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test can break you down. It's what makes the show so compelling, but man, can it be really sad at the same time.

All that to say, I hope Jussie Smollett is proud of what he accomplished on the Fox series, and that he's able to continue moving forward and finding peace in life. As for the rest of the contestants, I just hope we can get through this season without any more medical withdrawals, because that is always the worst way to leave this show.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Thursdays at 9:02 p.m. ET. I'm curious what challenges lie ahead for the remaining contestants, and who will be next to hand in their armband as the trials increase in intensity.