Chicago Med's Showrunner Told Me Season 12’s Big Twist Will Set Up A Battle For (Spoiler)

Spoilers ahead for the Season 12 premiere of Chicago Med!

Chicago Med’s Season 12 premiere on the 2026 TV schedule was intense, to say the least. And I’m not even talking about the mass casualty event the doctors had to deal with. The Season 11 finale set up developments for several characters, which caused changes in the ED during this new episode. One of those changes led to a pretty shocking revelation, too, and the showrunner told me all about it.

The Season 11 finale saw hospital board member Miranda Lewis confronting S. Epatha Merkerson’s Sharon Goodwin for supposedly leaking confidential medical files of Dr. Theo Rabari, Dr. Charles’ sociopathic former mentee who wants to take over his job. Miranda demanded Goodwin’s resignation or termination, and the Season 12 premiere, “Shots Fired,” picks up a few months after that.

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While Goodwin is temporarily no longer working, she is fighting for her job as the investigation continues. However, things are going to be a bit more complicated, as the episode ended on a major twist, with Nurse Doris telling her she was the one who leaked the files. So what does this mean moving forward? Showrunner Allen MacDonald told CinemaBlend that regardless of who leaked the files, Goodwin isn’t backing down without a fight:

Well, I think that Sharon Goodwin has a battle on her hands because we're coming back three months later, where in the season finale, Miranda basically said, ‘I want your resignation on my desk in an hour.’ And Goodwin has clearly not done that. She's clearly chosen to fight. She didn't allow Miranda to suspend her. She stepped back, took a voluntary paid leave pending the conclusion of this so-called investigation.

Goodwin has been through a lot on Chicago Med, but she has never been one to back down from a fight, especially when it involves something she’s passionate about, like her job and her employees. Even though Doris’ confession does change things, it sounds like Goodwin is going to protect her by keeping the battle between her and Miranda. The only problem is that Miranda is also not going to back down, and this fight is only just beginning, as MacDonald said:

But Miranda holds all the cards, and she's winning. And it's gonna be a battle for Goodwin to get her job back, if she ever does, because Miranda has a really strong hold on the hospital and its board. But Goodwin will come up with a very clever plan at the end of Episode 2 to fight back.

Meanwhile, Miranda is already trying to replace Goodwin amid the investigation. In fact, a new character on Chicago Med, Mallory Sloan, has come in as the “New Goodwin,” and she’s already starting to turn things upside down in the ED. She’s no-nonsense, she's not willing to listen to the staff, and she will not bring anyone on despite being short-staffed.

MacDonald shared that while Sloan is “very smart,” she doesn’t have Goodwin’s “experience or touch or ability to deal with people.” That will only make things worse the longer she’s on the job, and it won’t look good for Goodwin or the ED, especially with her connection with Miranda:

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For better or worse, she is a puppet of Miranda Lewis. At least that's where things are starting, but there's a bumpy road ahead. And she's trying to sell everybody on the idea that she cares about the outcome of patients, but she sure asks a lot of financially driven questions. And so, the question is, can you trust her? And even if they could trust her, she's the person replacing Sharon Goodwin, who is now on a paid voluntary leave pending whatever decision is made in regards to the investigation into the leaking of Dr. Rabari's files at the end of last season. Things aren't good.

It’s obvious that under Sloan’s supervision, the ED will see some changes. At the very least, with the way Goodwin is handling the investigation, it wouldn’t be surprising if she managed to fight her way back soon. With both her and Miranda not willing to step down from the battle, though, who knows what’s going to happen.

New episodes of Chicago Med air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and they stream the next day for those with a Peacock subscription.