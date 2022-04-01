Station 19's Andy May Be In Big Trouble After Shocking Episode Twist, So What's Next?

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 5 episode of Station 19, “Alone in the Dark.”

Station 19 delivered a lot of information and emotions during its latest episode, called “Alone in the Dark.” Andy and Robert both had secrets that came to light — and turned many against them; Ben made a decision regarding the Millers’ request that he quit being a firefighter; and Maya and Carina may have just made a huge decision regarding the father of their child. But nothing was as intense as the final moments that dealt a shocking twist to Andy that may mean big trouble going forward.

Station 23 closed its doors for the last time in this episode, thanks to a conversation between Andy and the new fire chief Natasha Ross , in which Andy disclosed the deep-seated “boys club” atmosphere that she’d made progress to improve. This fact accidentally slipped out to Theo when the team went out for celebratory drinks, and he rallied the troops to leave Andy alone in the bar.

If only they’d left her alone. Instead they left her with a man named Jeremy (Daniel Di Tomasso) who had appeared to be friends with Maddox. Andy and Jeremy got flirty over multiple tequila shots, until they were stumbling out of the bar. Then things took a really ugly turn.

Andy told Jeremy she wasn’t going to sleep with him because she had a “no sex” pact, and he didn’t take to the information well. She continued to tell him no, but he got increasingly violent. She was able to fight him off and then punched him in the throat so hard that he fell to the ground, struggling for air. Did Andy kill her attacker ? The promo for next week’s episode makes it look like it’s going to get worse for Andy before it gets better. See for yourself:

Andy’s situation was the most serious part of “Alone in the Dark,” but it was only one of a number of huge happenings with other firefighters across the fire station. On Robert’s suggestion, Natasha investigated Beckett for drinking on the job. Natasha put Robert in charge while Beckett was unavailable (much to Maya’s displeasure), so when Beckett’s tests came back clean, it really just appeared like another attempt by Robert to reclaim what he feels is his rightful place as captain.

Meanwhile, Travis accompanied Emmett to the dinner with the parents from hell (and whether you read that as the dinner from hell or the parents from hell, you were correct). After an evening of microaggressions about homosexuality and macroaggressions about Station 19 and its programs, Travis lost his cool when he found out Michael Dixon was running for mayor, and that his first order of business would be to get rid of Crisis One. Why? Because he’s a monster.

Maya and Carina may have made a big decision regarding their baby! After Maya decided she wanted to ask someone they knew to be their sperm donor, Carina really wanted to ask Jack (who kind of volunteered, if you’ll remember). Maya got on board and texted Carina they should do that.

The big question after last week’s meeting between Ben, Miranda and Dean Miller’s parents was how Ben was going to handle their “request” to quit being a firefighter, and he answered that tonight. He told Vic he’s calling their bluff, which I don’t think is a great idea, but hey, I’m here for the drama.