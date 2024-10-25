Stephen Nedoroscik (And Wildly Taylor Lautner) Had A Funny Comment After Pro Rylee Arnold Showed Off His Shirtless Look For DWTS’ Disney Night

Dancing With the Stars brought back Disney Night as Season 33 airs on the 2024 TV schedule, and while some of the song choices were a bit questionable, it was still as fun as ever. The couples danced to some classics and newer songs for the magical night, and the costumes they donned for their routines were excellent. Now, after pro Rylee Arnold showed off partner Stephen Nedoroscik’s shirtless look, the Olympic gymnast had a fun comment...and so did Taylor Lautner.

Arnold and Nedoroscik have been dancing up a storm and they kicked off Disney Night with a Charleston to “A Star is Born” from Hercules. So, the duo were, of course, dressed as Herc and Meg. But looking the part wasn’t just about getting in costume. The pommel horse specialist got his first spray tan so he could really look like the Greek God too, which Arnold was happy to document. She took to Instagram to share a fun video of the spray tan session, and the Disney music really completes it:

While the couple did not get a perfect score for their Charleston, I do have to say that Nedoroscik’s spray tan was certainly perfect. Even Hercules would be proud. That being said, getting a spray tan was the last thing on his mind, because he'd never gotten one before. So, he took to the comments to note that in a funny way:

I literally never thought I’d get a spray tan hahaha

Considering Stephen Nedoroscik has won an Olympic medal, of course, he's in great shape. However, he hasn't had a reason to wear less clothing and get a spray tan for DWTS yet. So, it tracks that this was the first time he'd gotten one. And plenty of people have been loving seeing this new side of the gymnast, including Taylor Lautner, who is known for being shirtless. However, when he saw this video, he decided to comment on something other than the tan:

The music really puts this over the edge

Even spray tans videos couldn't go without the Disney music this week, but it was perfect for this moment. Plus, it really highlighted Nedoroscik's transformation into the Disney hero.

Nedoroscik wasn't the only one going through a transformation this week though. As his fellow Olympian Ilona Maher's Encanto performance featured her partner Alan Bersten dressed as a donkey. His makeup was honestly kind of terrifying, and it made him unrecognizable. So, everyone gave Disney Night a full send this week, and I love to see the commitment.

Whether Stephen Nedoroscik will ever get another spray tan or go for an even bigger makeover is unknown, but it looks like he had fun, and that's all that really matters. Plus, fans are loving Nedoroscik, so you bet they'll be invested in his look and dance for next week.

Knowing that Halloween Nightmares is next week's theme, I bet more dramatic transformations are in these competitors' futures. So, fans will have to tune in on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription to see the spooky fun and the even more terrifying costumes (and spray tans).