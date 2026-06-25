Sullivan’s Crossing’s Finale Drops Shocking Maggie And Cal Moment, But I Agree With Morgan Kohan’s Take On It

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of Sullivan’s Crossing, streaming now on The CW app! The new episodes will head to Netflix on June 30th, so if you haven't caught them yet, don't say we didn't warn you.

Sullivan’s Crossing officially wrapped its fourth season on the 2026 TV schedule, and it ended with some pretty big moments. Following the return of Maggie’s (Morgan Kohan) ex-husband Liam (Marcus Rosner), at the end of Season 3, things have been a bit complicated for her and Cal (Chad Michael Murray). However, the two had a major scene in the episode’s final minutes, and I agree with Kohan’s take on why the time is right for it.

Maggie and Cal’s relationship was certainly tested throughout Season 4, especially after she and Liam kissed. It shook things up for the remainder of the season, but Maggie and Cal eventually found their way back to each other.

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During Monday’s finale, “Healing Hearts,” we saw Cal giving in and talking to Maggie, who was persistent to get him back. They made up and got back together, and the morning after gave viewers a big shocker when it involved an unexpected proposal. Kohan spoke to Swooon about what happened in the show's final episode this season.

Why not? You know, once they’re committed… I know Maggie is like full-in, Cal’s feeling good post-everything that’s happened. Why waste time? Why not just dive on in? They’ve been through so much together that, if you can continue to stick it out, have the love and support and respect for each other that the two of them do have, I think that they can kind of get through anything.

I absolutely love Cal and Maggie, and was heartbroken when Cal initially broke things off, especially since he didn’t know if Maggie was totally committed to him. Seeing the lengths she was going to, which included closing the chapter on Liam, it was clear she truly loved Cal. This piece really made sense to me.

I know the quick proposal may be a bit more divisive, but in all fairness it seems like Cal had been wanting to propose for a while since he had the ring at the ready. As Kohan said, the two have been through a lot together, and this latest obstacle just proved that they are really meant to be. What’s the harm of making things official? At least that's my elevator pitch.

Clearly the show feels the same way, but even Kohan was a bit on the fence at first about the proposal coming so quickly. She said she quickly came around, and is now very satisfied with how it all played out:

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To be honest, I was like, ‘Cal’s letting her off the hook really easy.’ I was kind of like, ‘Are you sure? Are you okay?’ But I’m really happy with how the scenes turned out, and I think that it’s earned, and then when I watched it, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s good.’

So, all you naysayers will need to stop naysaying as we head into Season 5. (Yes, it's renewed.) It's going to be interesting to see how Maggie and Cal navigate this next chapter of their lives. Liam’s gone, and of course, this next season won’t be without obstacles. But the show is better when the two are together rather than apart. Now we can move on to that potential fostering story with Tracy (Emerson MacNeil), whose brother Ben (Colby Frost) is in jail after accidentally putting her in danger.

There is no telling what else will be in store for Season 5, but the drama and romance won’t be going anywhere. For now, fans will have to watch the series for free on The CW app or you can hang tight, as it will be available with a Netflix subscription soon. Considering the show's streaming success, it's probable Sullivan's Crossing will once again shoot to the top!