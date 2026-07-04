Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Addressed Dutton Ranch And Marshals’ Eerily Similar Endings (And Now I'm Excited For What's Next)

Spoilers for the Season 1 endings of Dutton Ranch and Marshals are ahead! You can watch the first installments of both Yellowstone spinoffs with a Paramount+ subscription .

Well, both Yellowstone sequel series have come to a close on the 2026 TV schedule , and they’ve left us on very similar cliffhangers. In Marshals , Season 1 ends with Tate being taken by the family that is after Kayce and his team. Meanwhile, in Dutton Ranch, Carter was kidnapped by the cartel. Thankfully, someone asked Beth and Rip actors, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, about all this, and their responses made me very excited about what could happen next.

Considering both Dutton Ranch and Marshals ended with the main characters’ sons being taken, Reilly and Hauser were asked if those cliffhangers were “coincidence or coordinated” during an interview with TV Insider . In response, the Beth and Rip actors said:

Kelly Reilly : Maybe [smiles].

: Maybe [smiles]. Cole Hauser : [Laughs] What I will say is I’d love to work with Luke. We saw him in New York for the Upfronts, Kelly and I both, and I just love him, man. I miss him.

: [Laughs] What I will say is I’d love to work with Luke. We saw him in New York for the Upfronts, Kelly and I both, and I just love him, man. I miss him. Kelly Reilly: I miss him too.

Now, as the two spinoffs have aired, Luke Grimes has said a crossover between Marshals and Dutton Ranch would be “very fun.” Meanwhile, Reilly agreed with the lead of Marshals and her on-screen brother, while Hauser said he’d love to go back to Montana. So, the question surrounding a crossover feels more like a “when” than an “if.” And it’s clear that if there’s a good story to be told, these actors want to tell it, as Hauser said:

I love people that we’ve worked with over the years in Yellowstone, but the fact that he’s on his show and we’re on this show, if there’s a way to somewhere down the road do something special where he comes and visits us or if we go to Montana, great.

I know Hauser said “if there’s a way,” which implies they still need to figure it out. However, I think the endings create a pretty obvious opportunity for crossover.

Tate was literally taken to Texas at the end of Marshals. Although both he and Kayce don’t realize that he’s with the enemy yet, they think he’s on a fishing trip. So, once they realize he’s with the villain, maybe Rip and Beth could step in to help.

Meanwhile, this could constitute a trip to Texas for Kayce, and while he’s there, he could help his sibling and brother-in-law find their son, Carter. I’m sure Kayce's military and Marshals experience would be quite helpful, as Beth and Rip try to figure out how to get their son back from the cartel. Honestly, it feels like this story writes itself.