Why Chad Michael Murray Had A ‘Monster Debate’ With The Sullivan’s Crossing Team Over Cal And Maggie’s Engagement
Planning this out was not simple.
Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 has wrapped up on the 2026 TV schedule, but fans will be happy to know that much more is on the way. A fifth season has been confirmed, which is good, because the Season 4 finale ended on a major moment that saw Cal proposing to Maggie. The moment wasn’t so easy to plan, apparently, and it’s not because of the nerves. On that note, Chad Michael Murray explained the “monster debate” with the show’s team over the engagement.
Maggie (Morgan Kohan) and Cal (Murray) had a pretty tumultuous relationship throughout Season 4 of the Canadian romance drama. That tension was, in great part, due to the arrival of Maggie’s ex, Liam (Marcus Rosner), at The Crossing. The two exes shared a kiss, leading to Cal and Maggie’s breakup, and, after Maggie did everything she could to get Cal back, he ended up proposing. That came the morning after Cal refused to hear Maggie out about Liam, denying her any chance to talk to him.
Kohan's take on the proposal is that the two characters shouldn’t waste time, and she understands the rush in it. And I agree with hich I agree with, especially after everything they’ve been through. Murray, however, had a different feeling about the engagement, telling People just how controversial the proposal was in the writers’ room. He was also passionate about Cal’s intent, and that's definitely admirable:
It sounds like whenever it comes to any type of proposal, whether real-life or fictional, it needs to go just right. Since Maggie and Cal had a pretty rocky relationship, it’s understandable that Murray would want to make sure that the proposal was done right. And it didn't proceed until Cal was absolutely sure that Maggie loved him and only him, and she certainly made that clear.
That being said, the version of the proposal that fans saw was not the only one that was planned. As Murray went on to explain, it took some time to get that scene right:
Of course, some may be of the thinking that the proposal did come too soon after Cal and Maggie got back together. But, since Cal already had the ring, I can imagine he'd been thinking thought about getting down on one knee long before Liam blew things up.
Getting Maggie back only made Cal realize he didn’t want to wait any longer, especially since both of them were certain about being together. I do wonder how the other versions would have gone, but Cal proposing with the ring at breakfast is definitely sweet, and I'm glad it turned out this way. Whether or not the general consensus is the same, Murray is unsure, but he seems to know how a portion of people have been responding:
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If someone were to ask me, I'd say this engagement was long overdue. It was hard to predict how things would go between Maggie and Cal throughout the season, which was starting to shake things up for Season 5, but it's hard not to be content with how it turned out.
A premiere date for Season 5 has not been announced but, in the meantime, fans can watch all four seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing with a Netflix subscription.
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