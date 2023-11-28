See The Sweet Way Lacey Chabert's Hallmark Co-Stars Supported Her After She Announced An Entirely New Kind Of Project At The Network

While many Hallmark stars have left for GAF, Lacey Chabert is not one of them. The Mean Girls star has cemented herself as the Queen of Hallmark, and as her double-header on Countdown to Christmas airs, she also announced that she has a brand new project lined up. As if her recent reunions on A Merry Scottish Christmas weren’t enough, this new project is bringing the excitement to a new level as her Hallmark co-stars are sharing the love.

Chabert will be the host of a new inspirational series from Hallmark Media, Deadline reported. Celebrations with Lacey Chabert will see the actress throwing celebrations for people who have made a positive impact on their communities. She will also executive produce the series, which is set to have 10 episodes and will be streaming on Hallmark Media’s Hallmark Movies Now streaming service later on the 2024 TV schedule. The actress took to Instagram to share the news, excited as ever to celebrate those who deserve it:

I’m so excited to expand my relationship with @hallmarkchannel in bringing their first unscripted show to life! It’s been such a joy to celebrate people who are heroes in their communities alongside our extraordinary event planners @lapartystylists I can’t wait to share this show with you next year on @hallmarkmoviesnow 🎉

Lacey Chabert isn’t the only one celebrating this news. Plenty of her co-stars and friends on Hallmark took to the comments to congratulate her. Following his surprise cameo on A Merry Scottish Christmas, Will Kemp made sure to show his love for his leading lady:

❤️🙌🔥👏 Love this! Congrats. 🎉🎈🎊

Speaking of A Merry Scottish Christmas, Chabert’s co-star in both the movie and Party of Five, Scott Wolf, used all emojis for his excited message. Like any brother, he was definitely proud of her and happy:

🙌👏🙌👏🙌👏🙌👏❤️

Among Hallmark’s 40 upcoming Christmas movies, one of the most-anticipated films is the sequel to last year’s Haul Out the Holly, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. Premiering on December 16, the film will see everyone from the first movie return as Evergreen Lane gets into the Christmas spirit once again, and the competition heats up. Among those returning will be Melissa Peterman, who was very happy for her co-star on Instagram:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️yay!!!!!

Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown celebrated her friend’s new project as well. Brown and Chabert starred in Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder in 2019, and the two have frequently shown off their friendship, so it’s not surprising that the duo would be at it again:

Whoohoooo! 👏🎉

It’s definitely exciting that Lacey Chabert has this new project on Hallmark, especially since the network is starting to move into unscripted content. The channel is continuing to put out more unique and inclusive content, from Christmas movies geared toward a younger generation to projects that highlight body positivity to LGBTQ+ relationships and much, much more. Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is just the icing on the cake, and I can't wait to see her celebrate such lovely people.

It's still going to be a while until Celebrations with Lacey Chabert premieres, but there is still plenty to look forward to in the meantime. The actress has many movies airing on Hallmark during the holiday season, and there are many more upcoming Hallmark films on the 2023 TV schedule.