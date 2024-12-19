Swifties Can't Stop Speculating About Why Taylor Swift Seemingly Edited Joe Alwyn Out Of Her 'Bejeweled' BTS Video

With the Eras Tour over and no known new Taylor Swift music on the horizon, Swift released a series of BTS looks from her latest music videos. Swifties are notoriously eagle-eyed (especially right now as they look for clues on when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming out ), so of course they took notice of something. They are talking about a slight change to a piece of footage about the Bejeweled music video. It seems like Swift had a photo of herself and ex Joe Alwyn removed.

On Friday, the Taylor Swift YouTube channel added nine new videos that offer up behind the scenes footage of her music videos “Karma,” “I Can See You,” “Fortnight,” “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero” and “Cardigan.” Per a fan Instagram account, one shot of Taylor Swift looking at her phone during a “Bejeweled” BTS moment originally was a couple’s photo of her and Joe Alwyn as a wallpaper. Now if you go to it, the wallpaper has been blurred. Check it:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were partners from 2016 to 2023. The Bejeweled music video came out on October 24, 2022, when the couple were reportedly still together. Amidst the small detail being pointed out by fans, here’s how some other Swifties responded in the comment section:

“I don’t blame her, people won't shut up about Joe.” -mel_and_the_backlist

“She said DONT BRING UP MY PAST” -ambertrusky

“i believe at this point ts 12 will be full of ‘but daddy i love him’s. she’s tired if it. if she’s moved on, why can’t her fans???? i feel so bad for her” -christinaluvsts

“It's clear she doesn't want it around on the internet. stop posting it.” -las0f

“The reason they go so far as to blur out her wallpaper says a lot about how far she’s willing to go to not have her privacy taken” -jj_parody

It was reported that Swift and Alwyn had broken up in April 2023 after over six years together. Due to Taylor Swift’s lyrics often reflecting her own heartbreaks , the fandom often has a lot of commentary to share on their thoughts on the couple’s relationship. When her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released, fans had lots of reactions about what it could mean for her personal life , such as the timeline of her relationship with Alwyn, Matty Healy and her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce .

If Taylor Swift did, in fact, have the moment from the Bejeweled behind-the-scenes video blurred, fans think she is sending a message to leave her relationship with Joe Alwyn in the past and keep personal life as private as possible. When Alwyn broke his silence about the breakup in June, amidst his critically-acclaimed movie Kinds of Kindness , he said the partnership was “never something to commodify” and also shared a hope that the public can “empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship”.

Alwyn said then that he is in a “really great place” in his life. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, seems absolutely in love with Travis Kelce, as she finally gets a well-deserved hiatus after putting on perhaps the biggest world tour ever.