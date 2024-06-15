Joe Alwyn Gets Candid About His Break Up With Taylor Swift For The First Time: 'It Was Never Something To Commodify'

What’s it like to be in a long-term relationship with the most famous lyricist of our time… that ends? Joe Alwyn certainly has the answer to that question as he was with Taylor Swift for over six years before they broke up. Nowadays, Swift is enjoying a rather public relationship with football player, Travis Kelce , and Alwyn has finally shared his perspective on his former relationship with the pop star.

Alwyn is one of the stars of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness. While promoting the project on the 2024 movie schedule, the actor addressed the elephant in the room. What are his thoughts on all the Swift discourse? When asked about his thoughts on the topic these days, here’s what he had to say to The Sunday Times Style Magazine:

It was never something to commodify, and I see no reason to change that now. Look, this is also a little over a year ago now, and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life — professionally and personally. I feel really good.

Alwyn has been the subject of many conversations among Swifties, especially in conjunction with the album releases of Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department. It’s been heavily speculated that songs like “You’re Losing Me” and “So Long, London” are about the ending of their relationship after Alwyn served as Swift’s muse for the love songs on Reputation and Lover.

When the couple were together from 2016 to 2023, they kept their relationship rather private. After Swift and Alwyn broke up, the actor isn't changing his tune on the topic. He also said this in his interview:

I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.

News of the couple’s demise came in April 2023 after Alwyn was notably absent from Taylor Swift’s first batch of Eras Tour shows. During the interview, Alwyn said that his and Swift’s “very real” experience as a couple was thrown into the “very unreal space” of social media and press discourse where they were “dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

The actor shared that he has made his “peace” with the idea that there is always going to be “a gap between what is known and what is said.”

Joe Alwyn’s latest movie is Kinds of Kindness, which he stars in alongside Swift’s longtime friend, Emma Stone and the wife of her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, along with Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons and Hunter Schafer. The Yorgos Lanthimos movie is a dark comedy that has its cast involved in three loosely connected “fables.” It hits theaters on June 21.

