Sydney Sweeney Played A Server At Hooters In An SNL Sketch. So Did Bowen Yang.

Sydney Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend. The show gave her a chance to show off her range with a variety of different characters, as she played everything from a make-up artist to an interior designer working for AirBNB to a Hooters waitress. Not surprisingly, her turn as a server at Hooters attracted quite a bit of attention online, as did Bowen Yang, who hilariously played one of the other servers.

The basic premise of the sketch is, as you’d expect, Sydney Sweeney is an unbelievably successful Hooters waitress. Despite providing horrible service that includes spilling on someone and making a dude relapse, she’s netting thousands of dollars in tips while the other servers, most prominently Bowen Yang, are getting nothing but insults from the customers. You can check out the sketch below…

Sweeney has, of course, attracted plenty of attention for her curves in the past. She joked about showing her boobs as a back-up plan if acting didn’t work out during her SNL opening monologue, and she was perfectly willing to lean into the joke during this sketch. She’s been open about her journey with body positivity in the past and played into how many of her fans are men for the show’s teaser promotions.

I’d also like to shoutout everyone else in this sketch who play their parts perfectly, most prominently Bowen Yang who literally gets shooed away before he even reaches the table. He had a good night across his appearances, especially in a sketch about how he’s secretly straight and just pretending to be gay to get cheap laughs. That sketch, aptly titled Bowen’s Straight, also features Sweeney and is among the more viewed sketches from last night on YouTube.

Sweeney’s monologue also generated quite a bit of online chatter, especially the part that dealt with Glen Powell. Rumors swirled that the two were having an affair while they were filming their hit rom-com Anyone But You. They both denied anything was going on at the time, and Sweeney reiterated that last night during her opening. She said her fiance was there the entire time on set and came with her to SNL to support her. Of course, the show then cut to Glen Powell in the crowd for a surprise joke. He stuck around and appeared in a sketch later in the night and seems likely to be a future SNL host if his career keeps rolling.

You can catch Saturday Night Live when it returns next week with upcoming host Josh Brolin. He'll be paired with musical guest Ariana Grande, who could easily show up in a sketch or two herself.