Sydney Sweeney Rocked A Gorgeous Sheer Dress While Promoting Her HBO Movie

Actress Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing for the past few years, largely thanks to her acclaimed work on major TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale and The White Lotus. But she really became a household name thanks to HBO's Emmy winning drama Euphoria, and she's been keeping super busy in the wake of that success. And Sweeney recently rocked a gorgeous sheer dress while promoting her new HBO movie.

The sheer look has been a popular trend for celebrities this year. It all started when Florence Pugh freed the nipple with a sheer dress, breaking the internet in the process. Since then plenty of celebs have worn sheer looks, including Brie Larson. Sweeney absolutely stunned in her own take on this look at the premiere of her new movie Reality, which will be available shortly with a HBO Subscription. You can check out her look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Aside from her talents, Sweeney is also known for her good looks and passion for hobbies like MMA fighting and fixing cars. But while celebrating Reality, she ditched the grease and overalls for a sheer dress that offers see-through panels. And smart money says plenty of fans are going to try and replicate this look.

Sydney Sweeney is playing the title character of Reality, aka real-life figure Reality Winner. The HBO movie will presumably follow her headline-making story, including her arrest and imprisonment for being an alleged leaker. It sounds like quite the dramatic turn for Sweeney, one that fans will likely stream as they wait for Euphoria Season 3.

Of course, this isn't the only highly anticipated movie that'll star the Euphoria actress. She's been making a ton of headlines lately for her upcoming rom-com Anyone But You. Specifically, there have been a ton of rumors about Sidney Sweeney's relationship with co-star Glen Powell, as they allegedly gotten quite close while filming. This chatter was made all the more loud once Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up. We'll just have to see if all this discourse makes the movie into a box office success upon its release.

As previously mentioned, Euphoria fans are definitely eager for Rue and her friends to return to the small screen for the upcoming third season. Season 2 was wildly successful, but the show is known for having a large gap between installments. It's already been over a year of waiting, and the WGA writer's strike has the potential to further slow the upcoming third season.

Despite this wait for Euphoria, there's plenty more Sydney Sweeney content coming down the line. In addition to Reality and Anyone But You, she's also got a role opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web. Reality will hit HBO on May 29th.