Brie Larson Rocks Another A+ Sheer Look In Fun Transformation Video

Brie Larson’s career is on fire right now, and so is her fashion game. After freeing the nipple in a fashion spread , The Marvels star is back on the see-through trend rocking a gorgeous sheer dress. As the actress gears up for her multiple massive releases on the 2023 movie schedule , she posted a fun video on Instagram of her latest “day to night” transformation, and she looks fabulous.

The Fast X star posted a spunky reel on Instagram showing herself before and after glam. In the first clip, she’s in a comfy light blue cardigan, white pants, and it looks like her hair was air-dried. Cut to Larson rocking a sheer black gown that is off the shoulder on one side, and has a fun tie on the other. She’s also wearing a black bodysuit underneath the sheer dress, and she finished off the lovely look with a sleek updo and beaded earrings. You can check out the transformation to the tune of “To Stay” here:

It’s safe to say it’s a big year for Larson, and with a bunch of new releases comes a lot of new looks, like this gorgeous sheer gown. In both this latest Instagram post and the magazine spread, the Avengers: Endgame star seems to be truly happy, and absolutely loves getting glammed up. Personally, I love that she’s confidently making major trends her own, and showing off how much she adores all her looks, both the comfy and the fancy fits.

Brie Larson's Upcoming Projects (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Fast X: May 19 The Marvels: November 10 Lessons in Chemistry: TBD

Larson joins a legion of ladies who have been rocking the sheer looks as of late. Her fellow Marvel star Florence Pugh has made sheer one of her signature looks, by rocking a sheer bright pink Valentino gown and many other see-through looks, including an edgy sheer skirt and sweater combo. Like the Black Widow star, the actress behind Captain Marvel has made the see-through trend her own, and she has found multiple ways to rock it. From sheer tank tops to see-through dresses, the Oscar winner has been looking fab by way of one of this year’s biggest fashion trends.

As 2023 goes on, Brie Larson will appear on many red carpets since she has two big movies and an exciting TV show coming out. Among Marvel’s upcoming projects , the actress is set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in The Marvels in November, and this summer she’ll be joining a big family as part of the Fast X cast . When she’s not starring in massive blockbusters, she’ll also be playing the main character in the book-to-series adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry .

I’m positive Brie Larson will continue to rock more fantastic looks like this sheer gown as we get closer to the premiere dates for her three major projects, and as she continues to post her fun transformations and ensembles, we’ll be sure to tell you all about them.