Zendaya Gets Candid About Her Hopes For Rue In Euphoria Season 3

It seems like it’s been forever since Euphoria Sundays were a thing, but the Season 2 finale of the HBO series was just nine months ago. It may be another couple of years before fans are treated to the third season, but it’s never too early to think about what could happen. Even the cast is thinking about what's next, as Zendaya recently revealed her hopes for Rue in the upcoming season, and it’s all anyone can ask for.

It’s no secret that Rue had some heartbreaking struggles in the second season of Euphoria; her story and Zendaya's performance led the actress to score her second Emmy win. Throughout the season, the young addict wanted to get clean and get better, and she likely broke the hearts of everyone watching. In an awards season Q&A, Zendaya got candid with THR about her hopes for Rue for Season 3, and how she just wants her character to be happy:

And I know that she can do it because Sam wrote it, and Sam is Rue, and he’s done it. He’s proof that there is hope for Rue and anyone like Rue, and from the beautiful letters and people who have reached out — I am so grateful for those experiences when somebody comes up to me, and they speak about Rue and how they’ve connected to her or whatever part of their healing journey she has been able to be a part of. To me, that is the greatest, greatest gift I can ever ask, it gives me euphoria and purpose in what I do.

Zendaya also noted that she hopes Rue is able to be alive and enjoy life while having an abundance of happiness because she deserves it. Rue has done more than enough worrying about herself, her friends, her family, and other things, and it doesn’t help that she keeps getting into sticky situations involving drugs. While Zendaya seems to love the storylines that she gets to tell, it can’t hurt to have Rue be happy after everything she’s gone through, right?

While the third season of Euphoria is definitely happening, don’t expect to see it as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Although an estimated premiere date has yet to be confirmed, there’s been speculation that it could premiere in 2024, meaning fans will be waiting a while for the drama to come back.

With all the crazy moments that happened in Euphoria Season 2, it’s hard to predict what will happen in Season 3. Based on past seasons, it seems that happiness may not be in anyone’s future for a while. Fingers crossed that Rue, Jules, and co. will be happy at some point in the third season because they have all been through enough.

Meanwhile, as fans prepare for another season of Euphoria, Zendaya is preparing fans for her other projects. The actress has been gearing up for Dune 2, even getting back to work following her historic Emmys win. She also recently wished co-star Timothée Chalamet a happy birthday, making us all excited to see them reunite in the upcoming Dune film, which is part of the 2023 movie releases. So even though we don’t know when Euphoria Season 3 will premiere, at least Zendaya will still be taking over young Hollywood.

While we wait for the actress' exciting upcoming projects, you can stream both seasons of Euphoria with an HBO Max subscription.