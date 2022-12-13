Tamar Braxton Defended Yung Miami After Diddy Announced Baby With Woman Who Is Not His Partner

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family is growing, as the rapper and business mogul confirmed the birth of his seventh child this past weekend. The announcement came as a surprise to fans because Combs has been in a relationship with rapper Yung Miami, who hadn’t appeared pregnant as of late. The identity of the child’s mother was ultimately revealed this week, and many have since taken to social media to voice their opinions. Some are criticizing Diddy, while others are calling out Miami for staying with him. Tamar Braxton entered the chat as well in order to defend Miami amid the debate.

Who Is The Mother Of Diddy’s Latest Child?

The 53-year-old record producer expressed plenty of joy when confirming the birth of his seventh child. He’s already the father to 31-year-old Quincy Taylor Brown, who’s the biological son of Combs’ late partner, Kim Porter , who passed away in 2018. He also has 28-year-old Justin with Misa Hilton-Brom and 16-year-old Chance with Sarah Chapman. Combs and Porter also share 24-year-old Christian and 15-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie. You can check out the musician’s post about his latest kid down below:

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!December 10, 2022 See more

A number of fans have shared positive reactions to the birth of Love Sean, but it was probably inevitable that some would have thoughts regarding Yung Miami’s place in the situation. And that’s what prompted Tamar Braxton to weigh in.

What Tamar Braxton Said About Yung Miami’s Relationship With Sean Combs

The Shade Room shared the rapper’s announcement in an Instagram post and asked for feedback from the public. A plethora of commentators brought up Yung Miami, questioning why she’d still be with the entertainer since he’d had a child with another woman. Well, when Tamar Braxton commented, she gave an honest and funny take on the subject:

Before y’all start commenting… there is a shortage of billionaires ok😩🤦🏽‍♀️

So given Diddy’s financial standing, Tamar Braxton seems to suggest that Yung Miami is sticking with her man in order to maintain financial stability. One would be lying if they were to say that the 28-year-old rapper isn’t in a sweet position. And honestly, the Dancing with the Stars alum may have just said what plenty of others were thinking.

The validity of her point is up for discussion, but she is correct in referring to Diddy as a billionaire. He earned that title back in October and is currently the second wealthiest hip-hop artist in North America, according to Entrepreneur . The star snagged the spot from Kanye West, whose net worth has been “beat to a pulp” amid his controversies as of late. Sean Combs is only surpassed by Jay-Z, who’s reportedly worth $1.5 billion.

Only time will tell whether or not Sean Love Combs and Yung Miami will remain an item following the birth of the former’s child. Something that can be said with more certainty, though, is that the new baby is going to be well taken care of by her papa.