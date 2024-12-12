'I Own The Space And Christina Doesn’t Stand A Chance.' Tarek El Moussa Does Not Hold Back As He Prepares To Compete Against His Ex On HGTV

Fans who remember the eventual downfall of one of HGTV’s biggest hits, Flip or Flop, got some stunning news earlier this year when it was announced that Tarek El Moussa, his wife Heather, and his ex-wife/former co-host Christina Haack (formerly Hall, but we’ll get to that in a bit) were actually all on board to film a new competition series, The Flip Off , together. And, while it’s good to hear that the former couple has figured out things like co-parenting their two kids and been able to leave their “tense” behind-the-scenes working relationship behind, you can bet their competitive spirit is alive, as El Moussa didn’t hold back when noting that Haack “doesn’t stand a chance” on their upcoming show.

What Did Tarek El Moussa Say About Competing Against His Ex Christina Haack On The Flip Off?

It seems pretty clear that the three main parties involved in The Flip Off (Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Christina Haack) are all very eager for everyone to see the show when it debuts on the 2025 TV schedule on January 29. I mean, they’re so into the idea of this show that they all agreed to Haack’s idea of using the obvious physical similarities between herself and the new Mrs. El Moussa to launch a series of look-alike promos for the flipping competition .

However, when talking to HGTV.com about the series, El Moussa made it clear that he fully expects his team to win, regardless of all the work Haack has done previously in the flipping space. He said:

When it comes to distressed real estate, I own the space and Christina doesn’t stand a chance. It all comes down to this: Who’s going to rise higher from the ashes of everything that we burned to the ground?

WOW. Alright, strong words from Mr. El Moussa there, but he has certainly continued his flipping legacy since Flip or Flop ended in 2022 . In the months since, he’s starred in Flipping 101, as well as The Flipping El Moussas, which he hosts with his wife, Heather Rae.

Meanwhile, Christina (who had signed on to the show with then-husband Josh Hall, who was removed from the program after they separately filed for divorce in July ) has mostly focused her efforts on designing gorgeous homes for clients (and her own family) on Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. Despite the more design-based focus of her career, though, Haack isn’t backing down from the challenge, and she noted:

Tarek, Heather and I have all been through a lot of stuff together, and we are all highly competitive. Tarek is the self-proclaimed ‘best flipper in the world,’ but, honestly, give me a break. I can’t wait to smoke them at their own game.

Not only will the series see their two teams compete in house flipping challenges, but the judging panel will include some names quite familiar to fans who’ve followed their lives and work over the past several years, as Haack’s other ex-husband Ant Anstead is a judge, as is one of Heather Rae’s Selling Sunset co-stars, Amanza Smith. And, the show will (at least briefly) cover the split between Haack and Hall.

Honestly, I cannot wait to see how wild this competition gets when late January 2025 rolls around!