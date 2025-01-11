Following Christina Haack's Comments About Not Wanting To Get Married Anytime Soon, She's Reportedly Dating Someone New

Christina Haack’s love life has been a big topic of conversation for a whole bunch of reasons recently. First of all, her show on the 2025 TV schedule , The Flip Off also stars her ex-husband and his wife – Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa. Also, the show was going to star her third ex-husband Josh Hall. However, they filed for divorce over the summer, making matters for this HGTV show awkward . Now, amid her divorce, she’s reportedly dating a new man, and this news comes not long after she said she has no plans on getting married again anytime soon.

Word on the street is that Christina Haack is now dating Chris Larocca, the CEO of Network Connex. According to an insider who spoke to The Daily Mail , they’ve allegedly been together for months, as they said:

Christina has been dating Chris Larocca for a few months now. They're always together and out and about around Newport.

They went on to allege that the duo have even “traveled abroad” together.

According to this source, the pair have been spotted at events for the last three months. The report explained that they were holding hands in photos posted by Ferrari during a big Italian trip the company put on. On top of that, the outlet reported that the duo apparently attended a Christmas party in Laguna Beach, and photos showed them together.

People also confirmed this news, noting that the “exact timeline” for this relationship is not really known yet.

What’s interesting about this report is it came out a few days after Us Weekly published an interview with Haack where she spoke about her outlook on romance . Saying that she’s “taking a break and spending time with my girlfriends and my kids,” the Christina in the Country host made it clear that dating isn’t her priority at the moment. She also said that while she wouldn’t totally exclude the idea of getting married, it’s not something she sees happening anytime soon, as she said:

I’ll always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually. But not anytime soon, and I’d be engaged for a minimum of like five years.

So, I guess if Haack’s reported relationship with Larocca works out, there won’t be wedding bells anytime soon.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Notably, this news also comes six months after Haack and Josh Hall filed for divorce . She has said that this situation is “personal,” and a clip from The Flip Off shows that things were very tense between the two. As for right now, Hall has been removed from promotional photos for the HGTV show too. As for their divorce, it’s ongoing at the moment.

Overall, even though Haack is reportedly dating again, her comments about marriage still make sense. However, as we learn more about her new relationship as well as her various projects, we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, you can catch the premiere of The Flip Off on January 29 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.