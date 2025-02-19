There May Have Been Some Naysayers, But Christina Haack Is Crushing 2025 With Champagne, The Flip Off, Her Blended Family And More: ‘Life Is Good’

Christina Haack isn’t letting being in the midst of a difficult divorce slow her down. While the HGTV host and former star of the long-running hit Flip or Flop filed for divorce from Josh Hall (her spouse of almost three years) last summer, she’s continued to work and enjoy life while attempting to finalize her split. In fact, while many of her viewers have had not-so-nice thoughts about her life over the past several years, she’s already crushing 2025 and recently noted that “life is good.”

What Did Christina Haack Say About Life Being Good For Her Right Now?

I’m sure that many would think that the weight of a pretty public divorce would get someone like Christina Haack down, especially considering the fact that she’s now divorcing for the third time in a little less than a decade and has officially gone back to her maiden name this time. However, while dealing with divorce proceedings is likely unpleasant, the Christina on the Coast talent isn’t letting such complications stall her life. She recently took to Instagram to show fans just how things have been going for her lately, and she certain seems to be having some fun. Take a look so we can discuss!

Assuming that these are all snaps from the first six or so weeks of 2025, it’s hard to argue that things do appear to be pretty good for the design expert. She seems to have had a romantic trip to Paris with her new boyfriend, Chris Larocca , as they're pictured kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower at night an noted that they had champagne while in France.

Haack was even able to show off pictures of her enjoying time with her daughter and son with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa (Taylor and Brayden), with one photo showcasing her “blended family” as Haack and Brayden are seen embracing and laughing with her youngest child, Hudson , whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

Another big reason for the celebration can be seen in her post, as she enjoyed the premiere party for her newest hit, The Flip Off, with El Moussa and his wife, Selling Sunset star/ Christina look-alike Heather Rae . That show came to the 2025 TV schedule in late January, and sees Haack and the El Moussas competing in a house flipping challenge. The show was originally set to have Haack on a team with Hall , but they actually split very early into filming (with some of the tension between the former couple being shown on the series).

Fans of the one-time Christina in the Country host have certainly wondered how she keeps going amid such continued personal stress when it comes to her romantic life. Well, it was just a few weeks ago that Haack shared her “secret to bouncing back,” which she largely attributes to having “never identified with the negativity and ‘comments,’ stayed firm in being authentically me.” Hopefully, so say we all. Right?