Will The Flip Off Return For Season 2? What Christina Haack, Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa Have Said

Just a few years ago, there were probably few HGTV fans who could have guessed that a show like The Flip Off would hit the 2025 TV schedule . In fact, it was in early 2022 that Christina Haack and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, decided to end their hit series, Flip or Flop, after a lot of tension behind the scenes . Apparently, time does heal some wounds, and viewers were gifted with Season 1 (and saw Tarek partner with his Christina-look-alike new wife, Heather Rae , to compete against his former spouse in house flipping challenges), which ended its run in early March.

As you may have heard, the new show was a big success, with people talking about everything from who won which challenge, to Haack bringing in second ex-husband Ant Anstead to help judge , to (of course) the awkward argument that saw Haack and Josh Hall in conflict shortly before the show moved on without him and they both filed for divorce in summer 2024 . With that, viewers are already wondering whether or not we can look forward to The Flip Off Season 2. While the series hasn’t been officially renewed yet, we can tell you what the stars have said about the possibility of filming a second season. Let’s go!

(Image credit: HGTV)

It Sounds Like Christina Haack And Heather Rae El Moussa Are Willing To Do The Flip Off Season 2

The stars of The Flip Off spent much of 2024 dropping teases and promos for their upcoming show, with much of the focus being on how similar looking the blonde designers are to each other. Those who tuned in for the first season will know that their design aesthetics are also quite similar, and it seems that Haack and El Moussa are also both willing to work on The Flip Off Season 2.

The duo did an Instagram Live (which Tarek joined them for), to celebrate the premiere of the flipping competition on January 29, and while the session was relatively short, it didn’t take Heather Rae long to stoke the competitive fire by asking fans:

Who do you guys think would win if Christina and I teamed up against Tarek for a flip?

With the first season of six episodes being in the books already, it appears that the mom of one was alluding to the fact that she’d not only be down for another season, but a big change of pace when it comes to who’d be facing off. She even declared that she would be ready to team with Haack for Season 2.

(Image credit: HGTV)

Though Tarek called himself "the glue" of the new show, everyone watching loved the idea of Christina and Heather working together, with fans offering a resounding answer of “the girls” when it came to who they thought would win.

In fact, a fan attending the live just went ahead and asked the obvious question, wanting to know if Haack and the El Moussas saw The Flip Off as being only a one-season show or if they want to do more, with Christina responding:

Well, [Heather and I] do, but we don’t know about this one [points at Tarek]. We want to do it again.

It might be worth noting that Christina was smiling when she noted that Tarek might take some convincing (he will likely be ready to go if Season 2 is given the greenlight), and Heather picked up the thought for her, adding:

It’s really up to you guys. If you watch and everyone loves it then maybe we’ll do Season 2.

My guess right now is that there are probably at least tentative plans to keep this series going. Not only did the premiere end up being the network’s highest rated Season 1 debut for adults ages 25 to 54, with 4 million viewers on linear and streaming, but it also attracted large numbers of upscale viewers, and upped viewership numbers by a lot for its timeslot.

But, if The Flip Off Season 2 ends up, somehow, not being an option, fans might not need to worry too much. Before the trio signed off, someone asked if Heather and Christina might do a spinoff with just them, to which Christina looked at Tarek and said:

BYEEEEEE!

Heather: The Flip Off: Girls Edition!

Christina: We could travel the world…

Heather: Yeah, and teach girls how to flip houses!