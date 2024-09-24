Tate Donovan Recalls Being ‘Heartbroken’ On Friends Amid Jennifer Aniston Breakup And How Matthew Perry Supported Him Through It
Could this guest role BE any more awkward?
This weekend marked a huge milestone for one of the best sitcoms in TV history, as September 22 was the 30th anniversary of Friends’ premiere on NBC. Fans most assuredly celebrated one of the most rewatchable shows on TV by streaming reruns with their Max subscriptions or reminiscing about their favorite Friends quotes. However, for at least one guest star, the memories that were conjured weren’t all that pleasant. Tate Donovan was actually going through a breakup with Jennifer Aniston when he played her crush Joshua, and he recalled how Matthew Perry supported him through the heartbreak.
Tate Donovan appeared in five episodes of Season 4 as Joshua, a recent divorcé who hires Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) as his personal shopper to help him buy a whole new wardrobe. On the show, Joshua was oblivious to Rachel’s feelings for him, while in real life emotions ran high, as the couple had just quietly ended their two-year relationship. Donovan told the Independent that Matthew Perry was so nice to him when he was going through it, saying:
Matthew Perry died nearly a year ago, drowning in his hot tub after taking a large amount of ketamine. Tate Donovan had only glowing things to say about Perry, as The O.C. actor regularly hung out with the Friends cast for the duration of his and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship. Donovan continued:
It might seem odd that Tate Donovan took on the role of Joshua during such a delicate time, but he explained that he thought working together might ease the pain of the breakup and get them into the friendship zone quicker. I’m not sure how successful a plan that was, as he said:
That does sound heartbreaking, and he said for a long time he couldn’t watch those episodes back because it was too painful. He since has seen his work and is proud of the performance he gave.
Tate Donovan is not the first Friends guest star to recall how kind Matthew Perry was. John Stamos said he was saved from a huge embarrassing moment by the Chandler actor, and Marlo Thomas shared a sweet memory of how Perry supported her when she was cast as Rachel’s mother.
It certainly is strange to celebrate such a big Friends milestone without Matthew Perry, but the actor wanted to be remembered for helping people, and we’re continuously learning about new ways in which he did just that.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.