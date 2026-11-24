It’s kind of hard to believe that Vanna White has been co-hosting Wheel of Fortune for nearly 45 years as of the 2026 television schedule. For thousands of episodes, White has been turning the iconic letter on the show, but her beginning was as humble as you would expect. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, White told the story of her audition, why she was chosen by legendary producer Merv Griffin, and even what her first puzzle was (and the first letter she turned).

Of the audition process, White explained:

Merv Griffin, God bless him. He chose me…. [There were] over 200 girls. And I said to him, ‘Why did you choose me?’ He said, ‘You turn the letters better than anyone else.’

I mean, yeah, fair enough, right? Though White’s role on the show has grown a lot over the years, far beyond only turning (now touching) the letters (and working hard for her salary). In those early days, that was the job. If you’re going to get the gig, you better be elegant when you are flipping those lit-up boxes around! No one can argue with Griffin’s logic, and almost five incredible decades later, it's clear he couldn’t have made a better choice.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Speaking of turning letters, Fallon follows up White’s story about getting the job on Wheel by asking her if she remembers her first puzzle, and despite thousands of puzzles since, she does:

It was ‘General Hospital,’ and my first letter was a T.

According to White, she’d wanted to be a TV star since she first saw her “uncle,” actor Christopher George, in an episode of his show The Rat Patrol in the mid ‘60s. George, it should be noted, was not a biological uncle, but was a close friend of her mother’s. On her first day filming, however, she was still quite nervous (and was even worried it wouldn't work out in the early days), telling Fallon:

I was so nervous. Oh my gosh. My teeth were [chattering], I couldn’t even talk. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this really happening?’

Famously, that wasn't the first time appearing on a game show. Two years before getting the job, she appeared as a contestant on The Price Is Right. Fallon and White talked about that appearance, which, sadly, ended without her making it on stage with Bob Barker, as she was never closest to the price of the item while on contestants' row.

White's first episode of Wheel aired on December 13, 1982, which means we’re just a couple of weeks away from her 44th anniversary. Pat Sajak was her co-host, of course, and the duo would work together for the next 42 years before Sajak retired from the show in 2024. She continues to co-host with Ryan Seacrest and has shown no signs of slowing down as she approaches 70 years old.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wheel of Fortune airs daily across the country and can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.