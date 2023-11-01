Taylor Swift Commented On A Viral TikTok Of Kids Struggling To Get 1989 (Taylor's Version) Out Of A CD Case, And I've Never Felt Older

I’m having a deeply hard time fathoming the fact that many kids today have never used a CD, ever. While, I, a 24-year-old only used the discs to listen to music for the first eight or nine years of my life, they were a foundational part of my childhood. However, these days, it’s likely that most kids grew up with streaming as their primary source of music. This means, that when some youngsters got their physical copies of the re-released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) , they couldn’t figure out how to get the disc out of its case. And while Taylor Swift herself found this hilarious, I’m just feeling old.

As many Swifties were listening to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) , these kids were busy trying to get the CD out of its case. Using a sound on TikTok that is perfect to exemplify hilarious confusion, @swiftiebabies13 posted a video of multiple children trying to get the pink disc out of its holder. Check out the hilarious clip for yourself:

I don’t know about you, but when I saw this video, I was mentally screaming “Just pull harder! Puss the button! You won’t break it!” It turns out, Taylor Swift also had quite the reaction to seeing the viral TikTok too, because after liking the video she commented:

Wait this is amazing 😂 [hand heart emoji]

While the “Blank Space” singer found the video amusing, it was making many others (most of whom aren’t over 25) feel quite old, myself included. Some of the comments read:

*me on the phone to the nursing home for myself -Becoming_Melissa

I feel old and I’m only 17 😭😭 -hope

I refuse to feel this old -Ryan

I’m older gen z and I’m SHOCKED 😭 -lilly

I'm 18 and I feel 80 💀 -Katelyn loves Why Don’t We

23 and feeling like a boomer

I’m 25 and after watching this I feel like a boomer. Wait till they find out about vhs 😂 -LiaP

It’s wild to think that it’s possible these girls in the video weren’t alive when Taylor Swift dropped her first album. If they were alive when Taylor Swift debuted in 2006, they were likely way too young to remember it, and haven’t lived a part of life where the singer wasn’t already a megastar. Thinking about that mixed with them not really understanding how to use a CD makes my brain hurt a bit.

However, it’s also so exciting to see young Swifties getting excited about her music and physical media. While the Eras Tour altered my brain chemistry when I saw it live, the aspect of the experience that warmed my heart the most was trading friendship bracelets with little fans. They were all so excited to be there, and couldn’t wait to see their favorite artist perform. I felt the exact same way, and that shared enthusiasm across generations is what makes the Swiftie community so special.